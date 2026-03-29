Devils Look to Bounce Back Against Blackhawks | PREVIEW
NEW JERSEY DEVILS (37-33-2) vs. CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS (27-33-13)
After a five-game road trip that saw the team go 3-2-0 but fall Saturday in Carolina, the Devils return home to host the Chicago Blackhawks on Star Wars Night. Puck drop is 7:08 p.m. ET.
Read below for your game preview presented by Team Car Wash and check back for the pre-game story.
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GAME DAY VIDEO
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Devils Download: Coming Soon
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Sheldon Keefe Interview: Check back around 5:00 p.m. ET
SHELDON KEEFE MEDIA AVAILABILITY
NEWARK, NJ - Check back around 5:00 p.m. ET for updates from Sheldon Keefe's media availability.
THE SCOOP
The Devils return to Prudential Center to host the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday night, wrapping up a back-to-back weekend set. New Jersey is coming off a 5-2 road loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday, which snapped a brief two-game winning streak.
New Jersey now sits at 37-33-2 on the season. Despite the setback in Raleigh, the Devils have still won five of their last seven games, finding a bit more offensive consistency down the final stretch of the year. They'll look to regroup quickly on home ice against a struggling Chicago squad.
The Blackhawks head into Sunday's matchup looking to snap a two-game skid after suffering a 6-1 defeat at the hands of the New York Rangers on Friday. Chicago currently sits at the bottom of the Central Division with a 27-33-13 record (67 points) and has had trouble keeping the puck out of their own net lately, surrendering 11 goals over their last two contests.
Devils forward Timo Meier has been a reliable physical presence and offensive contributor down the stretch, recently surpassing the 20-goal mark for the season. Meanwhile, Jack Hughes continues to drive the play when healthy, currently boasting 59 points (20 goals, 39 assists) in 51 games played this year.
WHO’S HOT
Devils: In the month of March, Jack Hughes has 20 points in 12 games for 1.67 points per game. That ranks him third in the NHL behind only Nikita Kucherov and Leon Draisaitl.
Blackhawks: Nick Lardis has three goals and five points in five games to lead the Blackhawks in both categories. Tyler Bertuzzi has three assists in his last five.
INJURIES
Devils:
Gritsyuk (undisclosed)
Pesce (lower-body)
Noesen (knee)
MacEwen (upper body)
Blackhawks:
Moore (lower-body)
Mangiapane (undisclosed)
Grzelcyk (upper-body)
REGULAR-SEASON RESULTS
- Nov. 12 at Chicago, OTW 4-3
- Mar. 29 vs. Chicago
STATS LEADERS
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DEVILS
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BLACKHAWKS
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GOALS
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Hischier, 26
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Bedard, 30
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ASSISTS
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Bratt, 41
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Bedard, 37
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POINTS
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Bratt, 60
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Bedard, 67
GAME NOTES
- Simon Nemec had three goals the last time these teams met, including the overtime winner.
- Nemec and Luke Hughes both had over 26 minutes of ice time as well.