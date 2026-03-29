Devils Look to Bounce Back Against Blackhawks | PREVIEW

THE SCOOP

The Devils return to Prudential Center to host the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday night, wrapping up a back-to-back weekend set. New Jersey is coming off a 5-2 road loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday, which snapped a brief two-game winning streak.

New Jersey now sits at 37-33-2 on the season. Despite the setback in Raleigh, the Devils have still won five of their last seven games, finding a bit more offensive consistency down the final stretch of the year. They'll look to regroup quickly on home ice against a struggling Chicago squad.

The Blackhawks head into Sunday's matchup looking to snap a two-game skid after suffering a 6-1 defeat at the hands of the New York Rangers on Friday. Chicago currently sits at the bottom of the Central Division with a 27-33-13 record (67 points) and has had trouble keeping the puck out of their own net lately, surrendering 11 goals over their last two contests.

Devils forward Timo Meier has been a reliable physical presence and offensive contributor down the stretch, recently surpassing the 20-goal mark for the season. Meanwhile, Jack Hughes continues to drive the play when healthy, currently boasting 59 points (20 goals, 39 assists) in 51 games played this year.