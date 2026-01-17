Devils Look to Continue Success Against Hurricanes | PREVIEW
NEW JERSEY DEVILS (24-21-2) vs. CAROLINA HURRICANES (28-15-4)
The Devils finish a quick two-game homestand by welcome their heated nemsis the Carolina Hurricanes at Prudential Center Saturday night. Puck drop is at 7 p.m. ET.
Read below for your game preview and check back for the pre-game story.
GAME DAY VIDEO
Devils Download: Coming after Morning Skate
Devils Pre-Game Interviews: Coming after Morning Skate
MORNING SKATE RECAP
NEWARK, NJ. - Check back following the Devils morning skate around 11:30 a.m. ET.
THE SCOOP
The Devils have won their last two games, including an impressive 5-2 victory at Minnesota against one of the top teams in the NHL. The club is looking to string together a three-game winning streak for the first time since late November (24-28).
The Devils latest two victories have come in different ways. They outscored a high-flying Minnesota squad while gutted out a close-checking low-event game against Seattle.
New Jersey currently is on the outside of a playoff position with 50 points in the standings. They trail Boston (56) by six points for the final Wild Card spot.
With seven healthy defensemen, the Devils will likely scratch youngster Simon Nemec against the Hurricanes and reinsert Johnathan Kovacevic. Nemec, Kovacevic and Dougie Hamilton have each had to sit in the previous four games on a rotating basis.
The Hurricanes are once again the cream of the crop in the Eastern Conference. Carolina sits in the top spot of the Metro Division and is tight for No. 1 overall in the conference. They’re 5-1-1 in their last seven games.
The Hurricanes will face the Devils on the second half of back-to-back games after an impressive 9-1 shellacking of the defending two-time Cup champion Florida Panthers. Nikolaj Ehlers notched a hat trick and assist for four points, former Devil Taylor Hall scored twice and Mark Jankowski added three points (1g-2a). Goalie Brandon Bussi got the start, meaning the Devils will likely face Frederik Andersen.
WHO’S HOT
Devils: Devils captain Nico Hischier notched two goals, including the overtime winner, against Seattle at home on Wednesday. Hischier has three goals and five points in his past three games.
Hurricanes: Carolina forward Nikolaj Ehlers notched a hat trick and four-point night against the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers.
INJURIES
Devils:
Noesen (knee)
McLaughlin (undisclosed)
MacEwen (ACL surgery)
Hurricanes:
Jaaska (lower-body)
Legault (upper-body)
Kochetkov (lower-body)
Philp (upper-body)
Carrier (lower-body)
REGULAR-SEASON RESULTS
- Oct. 9 at Hurricanes, 6-3 L
- Jan. 4 vs. Carolina, 3-1 L
- Jan. 17 vs. Carolina
- March 28 at Carolina
STATS LEADERS
DEVILS
HURRICANES
GOALS
Hischier, 15
Jarvis, 21
ASSISTS
Bratt, 25
Aho, 28
POINTS
Hischier, 37
Aho, 45
GAME NOTES
- The Devils and Hurricanes meet for the third time this season, and final time in New Jersey.
- Carolina leads the season series after winning the first two games, including a 3-1 win at New Jersey on Jan. 4.
- Former Hurricane Dougie Hamilton has 15 points (5g-10a) in 25 career games against his former employer.
- Hamilton has a three-game assist/point streak with four total.