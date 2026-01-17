Devils Look to Continue Success Against Hurricanes | PREVIEW

THE SCOOP

The Devils have won their last two games, including an impressive 5-2 victory at Minnesota against one of the top teams in the NHL. The club is looking to string together a three-game winning streak for the first time since late November (24-28).

The Devils latest two victories have come in different ways. They outscored a high-flying Minnesota squad while gutted out a close-checking low-event game against Seattle.

New Jersey currently is on the outside of a playoff position with 50 points in the standings. They trail Boston (56) by six points for the final Wild Card spot.

With seven healthy defensemen, the Devils will likely scratch youngster Simon Nemec against the Hurricanes and reinsert Johnathan Kovacevic. Nemec, Kovacevic and Dougie Hamilton have each had to sit in the previous four games on a rotating basis.

The Hurricanes are once again the cream of the crop in the Eastern Conference. Carolina sits in the top spot of the Metro Division and is tight for No. 1 overall in the conference. They’re 5-1-1 in their last seven games.

The Hurricanes will face the Devils on the second half of back-to-back games after an impressive 9-1 shellacking of the defending two-time Cup champion Florida Panthers. Nikolaj Ehlers notched a hat trick and assist for four points, former Devil Taylor Hall scored twice and Mark Jankowski added three points (1g-2a). Goalie Brandon Bussi got the start, meaning the Devils will likely face Frederik Andersen.