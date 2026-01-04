Devils, Canes Meet on Latter Half of Back-to-Back | PREVIEW

THE SCOOP

The Devils started 2026 on a high note with a dominant victory against the Utah Mammoth on Saturday night. New Jersey has strung two wins together as they enter their game against the Carolina Hurricanes. After a stretch where goals were hard to come by, the Devils have scored seven goals in their last four periods of play, dating back to the third period against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

And the goals that are going in are snapping lengthy scoring droughts, including Dougie Hamilton, who snapped a stretch of 26 games without a goal, when he beat Karel Vejmelka with a tough-angle shot on Saturday afternoon. Jesper Bratt’s scoring touch has made its return with three goals in his last four games, while Timo Meier snapped a streak of six games without a goal. Meanwhile, Nico Hischier has goals in two straight games after going without a goal in 13 consecutive games.

The Hurricanes lead the Metropolitan Division with 51 points but are on a three-game losing streak, including a 5-3 loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday night. They led the Avalanche 3-1 heading into the third period, before Colorado dominated the third, scoring four unanswered goals. The Hurricanes are 4-5-1 in their last ten games.

Carolina is currently without it’s top goal producer, Seth Jarvis, who is out with an injury, while their top assist producer, defenseman Shane Gostisbehere is also out with an injury. Sebastian Aho leads Carolina with 40 points (16g-24a).