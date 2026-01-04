Devils, Canes Meet on Latter Half of Back-to-Back | PREVIEW
NEW JERSEY DEVILS (22-17-2) vs. CAROLINA HURRICANES (24-14-3)
New Jersey hosts the Carolina Hurricanes in the second half of a back-to-back at Prudential Center on Sunday night. Puck drop is 7 p.m. ET.
Read below for your game preview presented by Protections Technologies and check back for the pre-game story.
GAME DAY VIDEO
Devils Download: Coming Sunday morning!
Sheldon Keefe Pre-Game Interview: Coming around 4:45 p.m.
MORNING SKATE RECAP
NEWARK, NJ. - Check back following Devils head coach Sheldon Keefe's media availability around 4:45 p.m. ET.
THE SCOOP
The Devils started 2026 on a high note with a dominant victory against the Utah Mammoth on Saturday night. New Jersey has strung two wins together as they enter their game against the Carolina Hurricanes. After a stretch where goals were hard to come by, the Devils have scored seven goals in their last four periods of play, dating back to the third period against the Columbus Blue Jackets.
And the goals that are going in are snapping lengthy scoring droughts, including Dougie Hamilton, who snapped a stretch of 26 games without a goal, when he beat Karel Vejmelka with a tough-angle shot on Saturday afternoon. Jesper Bratt’s scoring touch has made its return with three goals in his last four games, while Timo Meier snapped a streak of six games without a goal. Meanwhile, Nico Hischier has goals in two straight games after going without a goal in 13 consecutive games.
The Hurricanes lead the Metropolitan Division with 51 points but are on a three-game losing streak, including a 5-3 loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday night. They led the Avalanche 3-1 heading into the third period, before Colorado dominated the third, scoring four unanswered goals. The Hurricanes are 4-5-1 in their last ten games.
Carolina is currently without it’s top goal producer, Seth Jarvis, who is out with an injury, while their top assist producer, defenseman Shane Gostisbehere is also out with an injury. Sebastian Aho leads Carolina with 40 points (16g-24a).
WHO’S HOT
Devils: The captain, Nico Hischier, has goals in two straight games and four points in his last five games. What's also important about the goals he's collecting is the timing in the game that they're coming. Against the Columbus Blue Jackets, Hischier's goal was the opening goal of the third that started the comeback, while against the Mammoth his power play marker tip-in goal, extended New Jersey’s lead to 3-0.
Hurricanes: Sebastian Aho followed up his five-point night (2g-3a) against Montreal on Thursday, with a two-point night (1g-1a) against the Colorado Avalanche. Aho enters the game in New Jersey with 10 points in his last five games.
INJURIES
Devils:
Nemec (undisclosed)
Dadonov (upper body)
Kovacevic (knee)
McLaughlin (undisclosed)
MacEwen (upper body)
Hurricanes:
Kochetkov (lower body)
Gostisbehere (groin)
Slavin (upper body)
Jarvis (upper body)
Legault (hand)
REGULAR-SEASON RESULTS
- Oct. 9 at Carolina, L 6-3
- Jan. 2 vs. Carolina
- Jan. 17 vs. Carolina
- Mar. 28 at Carolina
STATS LEADERS
DEVILS
HURRICANES
GOALS
Meier, Hischier: 12
Jarvis: 19
ASSISTS
Bratt: 24
Gostisbehere: 25
POINTS
Bratt: 33
Aho: 42
GAME NOTES
- Jack Hughes is coming off a two-assist performance, for his ninth multi-point game of the season. Hughes shares the team lead in multi-point games this season with Jesper Bratt, who also recorded a two-point outing against the Mammoth.
- Dougie Hamilton recorded his fifth goal of the season against Utah, which was his 50th career goal with the Devils. Hamilton’s 50 career goals with New Jersey passed Andy Greene and tied Joe Cirella for the fifth most in franchise history.