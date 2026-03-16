Devils Wrap Homestand v. Bruins | PREVIEW

THE SCOOP

The Devils are coming off a big win against the Los Angeles Kings, bringing their current seven-game homestand record to 4-2-0. Monday's game against the Bruins concludes the homestand, the longest in Devils-franchise history. Captain Nico Hischier is coming off a four-point outing, recording two goals and two assists against the Kings. His two goals on Saturday brought his career total to 194, putting him in the Top 5 in franchise history. He is currently tied with Zach Parise and next eyeing the 202, shared by Travis Zajac and Bobby Holik. Hischier's 23 goals leads the team, followed by Timo Meier's 18.

Jesper Bratt leads the club with 51 points (14g-37a), with Hischier close behind in second with 50 (23g-27a), while Jack Hughes continues to play at a more than point-per-game pace with 48 points in 45 games.

New Jersey's schedule now begins to move into a rhythm of playing nearly every other night for the remainder of the month, paving way for both Jacob Markstrom and Jake Allen to split the load in net. The Boston game is the second-to-last home game of the month. Just as New Jersey concludes their seven-game homestand against Boston, they'll then take to the road for five straight games.

The Bruins are coming off of a 3-2 victory, after a nine-round shootout against the Washington Capitals. Goaltender Jeremy Swayman made 25 saves in regulation against the Capitals and stopped all nine shooters in the shootout. The victory was his 26th of the season, setting a new career-high.

The Bruins have not had a lot of luck on the road since mid-January. Their victory against the Capitals, in Washington, was just their second road victory since Jan. 17.

Forward David Pastrnak leads the Bruins with 79 points (24g-55a), while Morgan Geekie sets the pace in goals scored with 34, including 12 on the power play.

The Bruins currently occupy the first Wild Card spot with 80 points and a 37-23-6 record. Boston is currently two-points back (at time of publication) of the Montreal Canadiens (82 points) for third in the Atlantic Division.