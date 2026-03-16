Devils Wrap Homestand v. Bruins | PREVIEW
The Devils close out seven-straight home games on Monday night.
NEW JERSEY DEVILS (33-31-2) vs. BOSTON BRUINS (37-23-6)
New Jersey finishes its season-long seven-game homestand against the Boston Bruins at Prudential Center on Monday night. Puck drop is 7:08 p.m. ET.
Read below for your game preview presented by Nuva Smile and check back for the pre-game story.
GAME DAY VIDEO
Devils Download: Coming after Morning Skate
Devils Pre-Game Interviews: Coming after Morning Skate
MORNING SKATE RECAP
NEWARK, NJ. - Check back following the Devils morning skate around 11:30 a.m. ET.
THE SCOOP
The Devils are coming off a big win against the Los Angeles Kings, bringing their current seven-game homestand record to 4-2-0. Monday's game against the Bruins concludes the homestand, the longest in Devils-franchise history. Captain Nico Hischier is coming off a four-point outing, recording two goals and two assists against the Kings. His two goals on Saturday brought his career total to 194, putting him in the Top 5 in franchise history. He is currently tied with Zach Parise and next eyeing the 202, shared by Travis Zajac and Bobby Holik. Hischier's 23 goals leads the team, followed by Timo Meier's 18.
Jesper Bratt leads the club with 51 points (14g-37a), with Hischier close behind in second with 50 (23g-27a), while Jack Hughes continues to play at a more than point-per-game pace with 48 points in 45 games.
New Jersey's schedule now begins to move into a rhythm of playing nearly every other night for the remainder of the month, paving way for both Jacob Markstrom and Jake Allen to split the load in net. The Boston game is the second-to-last home game of the month. Just as New Jersey concludes their seven-game homestand against Boston, they'll then take to the road for five straight games.
The Bruins are coming off of a 3-2 victory, after a nine-round shootout against the Washington Capitals. Goaltender Jeremy Swayman made 25 saves in regulation against the Capitals and stopped all nine shooters in the shootout. The victory was his 26th of the season, setting a new career-high.
The Bruins have not had a lot of luck on the road since mid-January. Their victory against the Capitals, in Washington, was just their second road victory since Jan. 17.
Forward David Pastrnak leads the Bruins with 79 points (24g-55a), while Morgan Geekie sets the pace in goals scored with 34, including 12 on the power play.
The Bruins currently occupy the first Wild Card spot with 80 points and a 37-23-6 record. Boston is currently two-points back (at time of publication) of the Montreal Canadiens (82 points) for third in the Atlantic Division.
WHO’S HOT
Devils: Captain Nico Hischier continues to lead the Devils both on and off the ice. After a four-point outing against the Kings, Hischier has seven points in his last five games.
Bruins: Bruins defenceman Charlie McAvoy is coming off a multi-goal performance against the Capitals. He had two goals against the Caps to erase Washington’s 2-0 lead on Saturday night.
INJURIES
Devils:
Pesce (lower-body)
Noesen (knee)
MacEwen (upper-body)
Bruins:
None.
REGULAR-SEASON RESULTS
- Dec. 6 at Boston, L 4-1
- March 16 vs. Boston
- April 14 at Boston
STATS LEADERS
|
DEVILS
|
BRUINS
|
GOALS
|
Hischier, 23
|
Geekie, 34
|
ASSISTS
|
Bratt, 37
|
Pastrnak, 55
|
POINTS
|
Bratt, 51
|
Pastrnak, 79
GAME NOTES
- The Devils close out their franchise-longest homestand of seven games against the Bruins.
- New Jersey improved to 22-5-1 when scoring first in a game.
- Cody Glass scored his 15th goal of the sesaon against the Kings to set a new career-high.
- Jack Hughes is one point away from 400. He is on pace to record 400 points in the fewest games in franchise history. The record is currently held by Kirk Muller, who recorded 400 points in 429 games.