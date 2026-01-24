Devils Win a Wild One in Vancouver | GAME STORY

VANCOUVER, BC - Lenni Hämeenaho recorded the first two points of his NHL career, finishing with a goal and an assist, as the Devils earned an 5-4 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Friday night at Rogers Arena. Linemate Cody Glass had a three-point night with two goals and an assist, the Glass line coming up big in a second consecutive game.

New Jersey are now winners of four of their last six games and have put together a three game win-streak.

After the Devils' rookie gave New Jersey a 1-0 lead heading into the second period, the Devils stretched their lead in the second period with goals from Nico Hischier and Cody Glass, building a 3-0 advantage before Vancouver found its offense.

The Canucks finally broke through after the Devils had seized that three-goal cushion, as Linus Karlsson capitalized when the puck slipped free of Jacob Markstrom’s glove. From there, the game opened up into a back-and-forth affair. Teddy Blueger pulled Vancouver within one with a shorthanded tally, but Connor Brown answered to restore the Devils’ two-goal lead.

Vancouver responded late in the period, as Zeev Buium jumped on a loose, bouncing puck and fired it past Markstrom to make it a one-goal game heading into the third period.

The teams traded goals in the third period, with Glass' second of the game and Brock Boeser made it a one-goal matchup with 1:12 remaining.