Devils Win a Wild One in Vancouver | GAME STORY
VANCOUVER, BC - Lenni Hämeenaho recorded the first two points of his NHL career, finishing with a goal and an assist, as the Devils earned an 5-4 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Friday night at Rogers Arena. Linemate Cody Glass had a three-point night with two goals and an assist, the Glass line coming up big in a second consecutive game.
New Jersey are now winners of four of their last six games and have put together a three game win-streak.
After the Devils' rookie gave New Jersey a 1-0 lead heading into the second period, the Devils stretched their lead in the second period with goals from Nico Hischier and Cody Glass, building a 3-0 advantage before Vancouver found its offense.
The Canucks finally broke through after the Devils had seized that three-goal cushion, as Linus Karlsson capitalized when the puck slipped free of Jacob Markstrom’s glove. From there, the game opened up into a back-and-forth affair. Teddy Blueger pulled Vancouver within one with a shorthanded tally, but Connor Brown answered to restore the Devils’ two-goal lead.
Vancouver responded late in the period, as Zeev Buium jumped on a loose, bouncing puck and fired it past Markstrom to make it a one-goal game heading into the third period.
The teams traded goals in the third period, with Glass' second of the game and Brock Boeser made it a one-goal matchup with 1:12 remaining.
Here are some observations from the game:
• On Thursday afternoon, when asked about the makeup of his new forward lines that have produced wins in the Devils' previous two games, head coach Sheldon Keefe spoke about the dynamics that have been brewing on the club's fourth line between Arseny Gritsyuk, Cody Glass, and newcomer Lenni Hämeenaho.
Keefe said that Hämeenaho has “fit in beautifully” since he made his NHL debut just three games ago.
On Wednesday night in Edmonton, the line connected for two goals, with Gritsyuk and Glass each scoring, and then it was the turn of Hämeenaho.
In his third NHL game, the 21-year-old opened the scoring between the Devils and Canucks and registered his first NHL goal. The Devils' bench exploded in excitement, and Glass, who picked up the secondary assist after his faceoff win, skated, arms wide open, to the rookie Finn in celebration.
Later, Hämeenaho would return the favor, picking up the primary assist on Glass’ 3-0 goal, for his second point of the night and multi-point game.
• The Devils' penalty kill did not get a ton of work against the Canucks, called upon just twice: once in the first period and once again in the third. But they were efficient with their time and successful, not only keeping the Canucks off the board but allowing just a single shot while New Jersey was shorthanded.
• There was a slight adjustment to the Devils' power play, sliding Connor Brown onto the first unit. While he didn’t factor in New Jersey’s opening man-advantage, the group of Brown, Dougie Hamilton, Nico Hischier, Jesper Bratt, and Jack Hughes did connect for a goal. Hughes spotted Hischier in the high slot and fed him for a one-timer that kicked in behind Kevin Lankinen, giving the Devils a 2-0 lead.
Later, with Vancouver’s Connor Garland serving a double minor for high-sticking Hischier, the Devils struck again on the power play. Despite surrendering a shorthanded goal early, New Jersey regrouped and capitalized when Brown buried a shot from the slot. The goal put the Devils up 4-2 and was Brown's 10th of the season.
New Jersey's power play went 2-for-3 against the Canucks.
WHAT'S NEXT
The Devils close out their four-game road trip in Seattle on Sunday afternoon. You can watch on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network. Puck drop is 3:08 p.m. ET.