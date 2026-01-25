Devils Complete Four-Game Trip Looking for Sweep | PREVIEW

THE SCOOP

Devils aim to complete a four-game sweep of their western road trip on Sunday afternoon when they take on the Seattle Kraken.

The first three games of the trip came in Western Canada with wins over Calgary, Edmonton and Vancouver. In all, the Devils have won four of their last six as they have clawed their way back into the playoff picture in the Eastern Conference. Heading into Saturday night's action, the Devils were four points back of the Boston Bruins for the final playoff spot.

In the month of January, the Devils' leading scorer is Jack Hughes who has 10 points (all assists) in 11 games. Cody Glass and Dougie Hamilton are second on the club with nine points each.

Seattle has had a roller coaster season. After starting the year by earning points in their first five contests, they eventually hit a mid-season valley where they managed just one win in a 10-game stretch from late November to mid-December. They immediately responded with their best hockey of the year, rattling off an elite 8-0-1 run that carried them through the holidays.

However, they enter Sunday's matchup cold once again, having lost seven of their last nine games since that hot streak ended. They sit two points behind San Jose for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

Jordan Eberle leads the squad in goals with 17 and Matty Beniers is the points leader with 33. One real bright spot for the club this season has been the play of goaltender Philip Grubauer. After struggling the last four seasons with a sub-.900 save percentage, he is 10-5-3 this season with a 2.41 goals-against average and .918 save percentage.