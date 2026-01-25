Devils Complete Four-Game Trip Looking for Sweep | PREVIEW
New Jersey puts strong road record to the test Sunday afternoon in Seattle
NEW JERSEY DEVILS (27-22-2) at SEATTLE KRAKEN (22-19-9)
The Devils aim to win their fourth straight and complete a sweep on their four-game western road trip on Sunday afternoon against the Seattle Kraken.
Read below for your game preview and check back for the pre-game story.
PRE-GAME MEDIA AVAIL RECAP
THE SCOOP
Devils aim to complete a four-game sweep of their western road trip on Sunday afternoon when they take on the Seattle Kraken.
The first three games of the trip came in Western Canada with wins over Calgary, Edmonton and Vancouver. In all, the Devils have won four of their last six as they have clawed their way back into the playoff picture in the Eastern Conference. Heading into Saturday night's action, the Devils were four points back of the Boston Bruins for the final playoff spot.
In the month of January, the Devils' leading scorer is Jack Hughes who has 10 points (all assists) in 11 games. Cody Glass and Dougie Hamilton are second on the club with nine points each.
Seattle has had a roller coaster season. After starting the year by earning points in their first five contests, they eventually hit a mid-season valley where they managed just one win in a 10-game stretch from late November to mid-December. They immediately responded with their best hockey of the year, rattling off an elite 8-0-1 run that carried them through the holidays.
However, they enter Sunday's matchup cold once again, having lost seven of their last nine games since that hot streak ended. They sit two points behind San Jose for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference.
Jordan Eberle leads the squad in goals with 17 and Matty Beniers is the points leader with 33. One real bright spot for the club this season has been the play of goaltender Philip Grubauer. After struggling the last four seasons with a sub-.900 save percentage, he is 10-5-3 this season with a 2.41 goals-against average and .918 save percentage.
WHO’S HOT
Devils: Cody Glass has four goals and seven points in his last five games to lead the Devils. Dougie Hamilton has picked up at least a point in each of his last five games for a total of six points.
Kraken: Vince Dunn has a goal and three assists for four points in his last five games to lead the Kraken.
INJURIES
Devils:
Noesen (knee)
L.Hughes (shoulder)
McLaughlin (undisclosed)
MacEwen (upper body)
Kraken:
Meyers (lower body)
Murray (lower body)
REGULAR-SEASON RESULTS
- Jan. 14 vs. Kraken, 3-2 W
- Jan. 25 at Kraken
STATS LEADERS
DEVILS
KRAKEN
GOALS
Hischier, 16
Eberle, 17
ASSISTS
Bratt, 26
Dunn, 24
POINTS
Hischier, 37
Beniers, 33
GAME NOTES
- The Devils have been elite at protecting the puck on the man advantage, allowing just one shorthanded goal this season (ranked 3rd in the NHL), while the Kraken have surrendered seven shorthanded goals (ranked 30th). The one shorthanded goal occurred in their last game, at Vancouver.
- New Jersey is a perfect 18-0-0 when leading after two periods this season, while Seattle has also been strong when closing out games, posting a 13-2-0 record in that same scenario.
- In the only prior meeting between these clubs this season (Jan. 14), the Devils defeated the Kraken 3-2, powered by a two-goal performance from captain Nico Hischier. Devils have never lost to the Kraken in regulation, with a record of 7-0-2.
- Jared McCann enters tonight's contest with goals in back-to-back games and now sits just four goals shy of 200 for his NHL career.
- Devils are tied with Minnesota and Dallas for the third-most wins on the road in the NHL this season at 15. Rangers have 16 and Lightning have 19.