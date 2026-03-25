Devils Trip Continues Against Red Hot Predators | PREVIEW
NEW JERSEY DEVILS (36-32-2) at NASHVILLE PREDATORS (34-28-9)
The Devils continue their five-game road trip with the second of three games against teams in the south. Puck drop is 8:08 p.m. ET.
Read below for your game preview presented by Shovlin Mattress Factory and check back after morning skate for the pre-game story.
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GAME DAY VIDEO
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Devils Download: Will be available after morning skate
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Devils Pre-Game Interviews: Will be available after morning skate
MORNING SKATE RECAP
NASHVILLE, TN - Check back after morning skate for a full report, around 1:30 p.m. ET.
THE SCOOP
A fast start sparked a win in Dallas. Now the Devils look to keep it rolling in Nashville.
New Jersey continues its three-game southern swing of a five-game road trip on Thursday night, taking on the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena with momentum building at the right time.
The Devils are coming off a 6-4 win over the Stars on Tuesday, powered by a four-goal first period that set the tone early and showcased the team’s offensive upside.
That game is part of a strong recent stretch. New Jersey enters Thursday at 36-32-2 (74 points), having gone 4-1-0 in its last five and 7-3-0 over its last 10.
At the center of it all is Jack Hughes.
Hughes brings a six-game point streak (5-7—12) into the matchup, continuing to drive the Devils’ offense, while Jesper Bratt has matched that consistency with a six-game run of his own (4-5—9).
The challenge only gets tougher Thursday.
Nashville enters riding a five-game winning streak and sitting at 34-28-9 (77 points), firmly in the Western Conference playoff mix. The Predators have been just as sharp as the Devils of late, going 7-2-1 in their last 10 games, and they’ve been especially strong on home ice with a 20-13-3 record at Bridgestone Arena.
Filip Forsberg leads the way for Nashville and carries a five-game point streak (5-7—12) into the contest. He’s backed by a deep veteran core that includes Ryan O’Reilly (66 points) and Steven Stamkos, who leads the team with 35 goals.
WHO’S HOT
Devils: Jack Hughes has 12 points in his last six games and eight goals in his last eight as he's on a complete tear. Jack and Jesper Bratt are both on six-game point streaks, combining for 21 points over that stretch.
Predators: Filip Forsberg has been on fire for the Predators. In his last five games, he has five goals and 12 points. Steven Stamkos has done most of his production since late November. He leads the NHL in goals, tied with Cole Caufield since November 24 with 31 in 50 games. He also has goals in each of his last three contests.
INJURIES
Devils:
Pesce (lower body)
Noesen (knee)
MacEwen (upper body)
Gritsyuk (undisclosed)
Predators:
Fully healthy
REGULAR-SEASON RESULTS
- Jan. 29 vs. Nashville, W 3-2 (OT)
- Mar. 26 at Nashville
STATS LEADERS
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DEVILS
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PREDATORS
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GOALS
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Hischier, 24
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Stamkos, 35
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ASSISTS
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Bratt, 39
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O'Reilly, 42
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POINTS
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J.Hughes, Bratt, 57
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O'Reilly, 66
GAME NOTES
- Since the Olympic break, Jack Hughes is tied for fifth in the NHL in scoring with 21 points, one behind Connor McDavid and Nathan MacKinnon. He's also tied for eighth in goals with eight.
- Hughes is also making his case as one of the NHL's three stars of the month for March. He's third in points in March with 18 and broken down to points per game, he's second at 1.80 behind only Nikita Kucherov.
- The Devils are 22-0-0 when leading after two periods, while Nashville is 15-2-4 — both teams close extremely well, but New Jersey has been perfect with a lead through 40 minutes.
- Nashville enters on a five-game winning streak (7-2-1 in last 10), while the Devils are 4-1-0 in their last five — both teams come in playing some of their best hockey of the season.
The Devils remain the least-penalized team in the NHL (7.2 PIM/game), facing a Predators power play ranked 10th (23.2%) and 6th at home (25.0%).
- New Jersey continues to defy shot-based trends, going 16-8-0 when outshot, while Nashville is stronger when controlling play (14-11-3 when outshooting opponents).
- The Devils dominate overtime (12-2 this season) compared to Nashville’s 9-9 record, and are also 4-0 in shootouts.