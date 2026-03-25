Devils Trip Continues Against Red Hot Predators | PREVIEW

THE SCOOP

A fast start sparked a win in Dallas. Now the Devils look to keep it rolling in Nashville.

New Jersey continues its three-game southern swing of a five-game road trip on Thursday night, taking on the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena with momentum building at the right time.

The Devils are coming off a 6-4 win over the Stars on Tuesday, powered by a four-goal first period that set the tone early and showcased the team’s offensive upside.

That game is part of a strong recent stretch. New Jersey enters Thursday at 36-32-2 (74 points), having gone 4-1-0 in its last five and 7-3-0 over its last 10.

At the center of it all is Jack Hughes.

Hughes brings a six-game point streak (5-7—12) into the matchup, continuing to drive the Devils’ offense, while Jesper Bratt has matched that consistency with a six-game run of his own (4-5—9).

The challenge only gets tougher Thursday.

Nashville enters riding a five-game winning streak and sitting at 34-28-9 (77 points), firmly in the Western Conference playoff mix. The Predators have been just as sharp as the Devils of late, going 7-2-1 in their last 10 games, and they’ve been especially strong on home ice with a 20-13-3 record at Bridgestone Arena.

Filip Forsberg leads the way for Nashville and carries a five-game point streak (5-7—12) into the contest. He’s backed by a deep veteran core that includes Ryan O’Reilly (66 points) and Steven Stamkos, who leads the team with 35 goals.