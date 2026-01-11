Devils Wrap Up Four-Game Trip at Minnesota | PREVIEW
Jack and Luke Hughes face brother Quinn for the first time since October 2024
NEW JERSEY DEVILS (22-21-2) at MINNESOTA WILD (26-11-9)
The Devils complete their four-game road trip in Minnesota, completing a set of back-to-back games set in the middle of the continent.
Read below for your game preview and check back closer to game time for the pre-game story.
GAME DAY VIDEO
SHELDON KEEFE MEDIA AVAILABILITY
THE SCOOP
The Devils look to put an end to a four-game losing streak when they complete a four-game road trip on Monday against the Minnesota Wild.
It's been a tough stretch for New Jersey, who have only won twice in their last 10 dating back to December 21. They are six points behind Buffalo and Washington for the final two playoff spots in the Eastern Conference.
The Minnesota Wild have been on a roll since they acquired Quinn Hughes from Vancouver. In that time, they've played 15 games and are tied with Buffalo and Colorado in points with 22. They've won nine, lost two in regulation and four in extra time.
In the 14 games since acquiring the blueliner, he ranks second on the team in scoring with 16 points (15 assists). Kirill Kaprizov leads the way with seven goals and 18 points. Defenseman Brock Faber has also been solid in that time with 12 points in 14 games. Faber had only 15 points in his previous 32 contests.
Minnesota sits tied with Dallas at 61 points which is second in the Central Division and Western Conference.
WHO’S HOT
Devils: Jack Hughes has five points, all assists, in his last five games. Cody Glass netted a pair on Sunday in Winnipeg while Luke Hughes had a couple of assists. Luke now has a goal and two assists in his last couple contests.
Wild: Quinn Hughes has nine points in the Wild's last five games, all assists. Kirill Kaprizov leads the Wild in goals in the team's last five games with a pair.
INJURIES
Devils:
Noesen (knee)
McLaughlin (undisclosed)
MacEwen (upper body)
Wild:
Bogosian (undisclosed)
Eriksson Ek (undisclosed)
REGULAR-SEASON RESULTS
- Oct 22 vs. Wild, W 4-1
- Jan. 11 at Wild
STATS LEADERS
DEVILS
WILD
GOALS
Hischier 13
Boldy, 27
ASSISTS
Bratt, 25
Hughes, 36
POINTS
Bratt, 34
Kaprizov, 52
GAME NOTES
- Since acquiring Quinn Hughes, Minnesota's power play has been humming along at 24.4% -- good enough for 12th in the NHL -- but their penalty kill has struggled at 73.0%, ranking 30th.
- Devils are 11-7-0 against the Western Conference this season, contrasting with their record of 11-14-2 against the East.
- New Jersey is 2-5-0 in the second half of back-to-back games this season.