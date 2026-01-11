Devils Wrap Up Four-Game Trip at Minnesota | PREVIEW

THE SCOOP

The Devils look to put an end to a four-game losing streak when they complete a four-game road trip on Monday against the Minnesota Wild.

It's been a tough stretch for New Jersey, who have only won twice in their last 10 dating back to December 21. They are six points behind Buffalo and Washington for the final two playoff spots in the Eastern Conference.

The Minnesota Wild have been on a roll since they acquired Quinn Hughes from Vancouver. In that time, they've played 15 games and are tied with Buffalo and Colorado in points with 22. They've won nine, lost two in regulation and four in extra time.

In the 14 games since acquiring the blueliner, he ranks second on the team in scoring with 16 points (15 assists). Kirill Kaprizov leads the way with seven goals and 18 points. Defenseman Brock Faber has also been solid in that time with 12 points in 14 games. Faber had only 15 points in his previous 32 contests.

Minnesota sits tied with Dallas at 61 points which is second in the Central Division and Western Conference.