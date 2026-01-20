Devils Visit McDavid and the Oilers | PREVIEW

THE SCOOP

The Devils have won three out of their last four games and are looking to keep it rolling tonight against a team that's on a roll of their own in the Edmonton Oilers.

Following last night's 2-1 overtime win in Calgary, the Devils have now won three of their last four with the wins coming against the Flames, Kraken and Wild with their lone setback being the Carolina Hurricanes.

Devils are five points behind Buffalo for the last playoff spot in the Eastern Conference with 33 games left in the season.

The Oilers have also won three of their last four, coming off back-to-back wins this weekend against Vancouver and St. Louis. They've also picked up points in seven of their last eight games with the lone setback being a 1-0 loss at home against the New York Islanders.

Connor McDavid leads the way in scoring for the Oilers, of course, with 85 points to top the entire NHL (tied with Nathan MacKinnon). Leon Draisaitl is second with 67 points, though he won't play tonight due to a family health matter back in Germany.

Oilers are two points out of top spot in the Pacific Division, a divisional race that is more and more looking like a two-team derby between themselves and the Vegas Golden Knights.