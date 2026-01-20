Devils Visit McDavid and the Oilers | PREVIEW
After winning in OT to kick off their four-game trip, the Devils complete a back-to-back set in Alberta tonight
NEW JERSEY DEVILS (25-22-2) at EDMONTON OILERS (25-17-8)
The Devils continue their four-game road trip with a stop in Edmonton to face Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers.
Read below for your game preview and check back for the pre-game story.
GAME DAY VIDEO
MORNING SKATE RECAP
THE SCOOP
The Devils have won three out of their last four games and are looking to keep it rolling tonight against a team that's on a roll of their own in the Edmonton Oilers.
Following last night's 2-1 overtime win in Calgary, the Devils have now won three of their last four with the wins coming against the Flames, Kraken and Wild with their lone setback being the Carolina Hurricanes.
Devils are five points behind Buffalo for the last playoff spot in the Eastern Conference with 33 games left in the season.
The Oilers have also won three of their last four, coming off back-to-back wins this weekend against Vancouver and St. Louis. They've also picked up points in seven of their last eight games with the lone setback being a 1-0 loss at home against the New York Islanders.
Connor McDavid leads the way in scoring for the Oilers, of course, with 85 points to top the entire NHL (tied with Nathan MacKinnon). Leon Draisaitl is second with 67 points, though he won't play tonight due to a family health matter back in Germany.
Oilers are two points out of top spot in the Pacific Division, a divisional race that is more and more looking like a two-team derby between themselves and the Vegas Golden Knights.
WHO’S HOT
Devils: Jack Hughes has six points in the Devils' last five games, all assists.
Oilers: Since around Thanksgiving, Zach Hyman leads the entire NHL in goals scored with 17, while Connor McDavid is tied for second in the NHL with 14. Hyman also leads the Oilers with eight points in his last five contests.
INJURIES
Devils:
L.Hughes (undisclosed)
McLaughlin (undisclosed)
MacEwen (upper body)
Noesen (knee)
Oilers:
Draisaitl (personal)
Kapanen (undisclosed)
Henrique (undisclosed)
REGULAR-SEASON RESULTS
- Oct. 19 vs. Oilers, 5-3 W
- Jan. 20 at Oilers
STATS LEADERS
DEVILS
OILERS
GOALS
Hischier, 16
McDavid, 30
ASSISTS
Bratt, 26
McDavid, 55
POINTS
Hischier & Bratt, 37
McDavid, 85
GAME NOTES
- Connor McDavid has recorded at least one point in all 17 of his career games against the Devils (7G, 24A), which stands as the second-longest active point streak by a player against a single opponent.
- Edmonton boasts the NHL’s top-ranked power play, converting at a 33.1% clip, while New Jersey’s penalty kill enters the contest ranked 23rd in the league (77.6%).
- Both teams have been nearly automatic when holding a lead late in the game: New Jersey is a perfect 16-0-0 when leading after two periods, while Edmonton is 20-0-4 in the same scenario.
- Leon Draisaitl has been a consistent offensive threat in this matchup, finding the scoresheet in 13 of his last 16 games against the Devils with 11 goals and 6 assists.
- With a point in yesterday's win over Calgary, Jesper Bratt reached 484 career points, tying Scott Gomez for the fifth-most points in Devils franchise history.