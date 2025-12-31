Devils Close Out 2025 Against Blue Jackets | PREVIEW
New Jersey looking to silence the cannons prior to the fireworks on New Year's Eve
NEW JERSEY DEVILS (20-17-2) at COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS (17-15-6)
The Devils put a bow on 2025 with their final game of the calendar year against Columbus at Nationwide Arena. The puck drop is 7:08 p.m. ET.
Read below for your game preview and check back for the pre-game story.
GAME DAY VIDEO
MEDIA AVAIL RECAP
THE SCOOP
The Devils are trying to find their game. After winning four out of six, they're now winless in their last four contests (0-3-1). In the tight Eastern Conference, they're still only three points out of a playoff spot.
Jack Hughes and Timo Meier are tied for the team lead with 11 goals apiece. Jesper Bratt, who had a big two-goal effort in Saturday's game against Washington, is the team leader in assists with 23 and points with 31.Blue Jackets are only 4-6-0 in their last 10 games, but they've rattled off three straight wins heading into tonight. Prior to those three wins, they had lost six out of seven (1-5-1).
Columbus sits five points back of a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference and two points behind the Devils. They're well within striking distance despite being at the bottom of the East.
Defenseman Zack Werenski leads the way for Columbus with 14 goals and 40 points. He's second only to Colorado's Cale Makar in points for blueliners and is the only defenseman in the NHL to lead his team in both points and goals.
In goal, Jet Greaves has had a solid season with a record of 11-9-5 in 24 starts with a 2.60 goals-against average and .909 save percentage. Elvis Merzlikins has struggled this season. He's 6-6-1 in 14 starts with a 4.04 goals-against average and .877 save percentage.
WHO’S HOT
Devils: Nico Hischier has four points in the Devils' last six games, all assists. Jesper Bratt scored twice on Saturday against Washington to break out of a lenghty goal scoring slump.
Blue Jackets: Former Devils blueliner Damon Severson has six points (five assists) in the team's last five games. Kirill Marchenko has four goals in the past five Blue Jackets contests.
INJURIES
Devils:
Nemec (undisclosed)
Dadonov (upper body)
Kovacevic (knee)
McLaughlin (undisclosed)
MacEwen (upper body)
Blue Jackets:
Monahan (undisclosed)
Lundestrom (undisclosed)
Werenski (undisclosed)
REGULAR-SEASON RESULTS
- Oct. 13 at Columbus 3-2 W
- Dec. 1 vs. Columbus, 5-3 L
- Dec. 31 vs. Columbus
- Feb. 3 at Columbus
STATS LEADERS
DEVILS
BLUE JACKETS
GOALS
Meier & J.Hughes, 11
Werenski & Marchenko, 14
ASSISTS
Bratt, 23
Werenski, 26
POINTS
Bratt, 31
Werenski, 40
GAME NOTES
- Blue Jackets have scored the first goal of a game in six of their last seven and nine of their past 12.
- Jackets lead the NHL in penalty kill percentage since December 16 at 94.7%, allowing only one power play goal in 19 chances over a six-game span.
- Columbus is 12-6-1 in games played on New Year's Eve and has won four straight and six of the last seven.
- Devils are 8-12-0 in games played on New Year's Eve.