Devils Close Out 2025 Against Blue Jackets | PREVIEW

THE SCOOP

The Devils are trying to find their game. After winning four out of six, they're now winless in their last four contests (0-3-1). In the tight Eastern Conference, they're still only three points out of a playoff spot.

Jack Hughes and Timo Meier are tied for the team lead with 11 goals apiece. Jesper Bratt, who had a big two-goal effort in Saturday's game against Washington, is the team leader in assists with 23 and points with 31.Blue Jackets are only 4-6-0 in their last 10 games, but they've rattled off three straight wins heading into tonight. Prior to those three wins, they had lost six out of seven (1-5-1).

Columbus sits five points back of a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference and two points behind the Devils. They're well within striking distance despite being at the bottom of the East.

Defenseman Zack Werenski leads the way for Columbus with 14 goals and 40 points. He's second only to Colorado's Cale Makar in points for blueliners and is the only defenseman in the NHL to lead his team in both points and goals.

In goal, Jet Greaves has had a solid season with a record of 11-9-5 in 24 starts with a 2.60 goals-against average and .909 save percentage. Elvis Merzlikins has struggled this season. He's 6-6-1 in 14 starts with a 4.04 goals-against average and .877 save percentage.