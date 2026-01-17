Game Day: Devils at Hurricanes

Saturday, January 17, 2026

QUICK RECAP: Hurricanes 4, Devils 1

The Devils host the Carolina Hurricanes at Prudential Center. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!

You can also watch the game on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.

POST-GAME COVERAGE

RADIO POST-GAME SHOW

FULL HIGHLIGHTS

Game-changing highlights from the matchup between the Carolina Hurricanes and the New Jersey Devils

POST-GAME REACTION

GOALS & HIGHLIGHTS

FIRST PERIOD

No goals were scored in the first period.

Best of Jacob Markstrom's First Period Saves

END-OF-PERIOD STATS

Screenshot 2026-01-17 at 7.46.18 PM

SECOND PERIOD

CAR 1, NJD 0: Andrei Svechnikov opens the game's scoring and gives Carolina the lead.

CAR 2, NJD 0: The Hurricanes quickly double their lead.

Best of Jacob Markstrom's Second Period Saves

END-OF-PERIOD STATS

Screenshot 2026-01-17 at 8.44.30 PM

THIRD PERIOD

CAR 2, NJD 1: Timo Meier scores a power-play goal to put New Jersey on the board.

CAR 3, NJD 1: Jackson Blake restores Carolina's two-goal lead.

CAR 4, NJD 1: Andrei Svechnikov completes the hat trick.

Screenshot 2026-01-17 at 9.45.42 PM

DEVILS LINEUP

Dadonov-Hughes-Bratt
Meier-Hischier-Mercer
Gritsyuk-Glass-Brown
Cotter-Glendening-Lammikko

Hughes-Pesce
Siegenthaler-Kovacevic
Dillon-Hamilton

Markstrom
Allen

HURRICANES LINEUP

Svechnikov-Aho-Jarvis
Hall-Stankoven-Blake
Ehlers-Staal-Martinook
Robinson-Jankowski-Kotkaniemi

Slavin-Chatfield
Miller-Walker
Nystrom-Nikishin

Andersen
Bussi

DEVILS DOWNLOAD

The Hurricanes are a tough test, but it comes at the right time for the Devils.

Media Game Notes Head-to-Head: vs. Hurricanes Stats Comparison Devils Stats Hurricanes Stats
Game Summary Game Summary Event Summary Event Summary Shot Summary Shot Summary Time on Ice - Away Time on Ice - Away Time on Ice - Home Time on Ice - Home Full Game Play-by-Play Full Game Play-by-Play Face-Off Summary Face-Off Summary Face-Off Comparison Face-Off Comparison Rosters & Starting Lineups

