QUICK RECAP: Hurricanes 4, Devils 1

The Devils host the Carolina Hurricanes at Prudential Center. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!
You can also watch the game on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.
No goals were scored in the first period.
CAR 1, NJD 0: Andrei Svechnikov opens the game's scoring and gives Carolina the lead.
CAR 2, NJD 0: The Hurricanes quickly double their lead.
CAR 2, NJD 1: Timo Meier scores a power-play goal to put New Jersey on the board.
CAR 3, NJD 1: Jackson Blake restores Carolina's two-goal lead.
CAR 4, NJD 1: Andrei Svechnikov completes the hat trick.
Dadonov-Hughes-Bratt
Meier-Hischier-Mercer
Gritsyuk-Glass-Brown
Cotter-Glendening-Lammikko
Hughes-Pesce
Siegenthaler-Kovacevic
Dillon-Hamilton
Markstrom
Allen
Svechnikov-Aho-Jarvis
Hall-Stankoven-Blake
Ehlers-Staal-Martinook
Robinson-Jankowski-Kotkaniemi
Slavin-Chatfield
Miller-Walker
Nystrom-Nikishin
Andersen
Bussi
