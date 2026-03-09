Devils' Win Streak Ends with L to Wings | GAME STORY

Here are some observations from the game:

• The Devils had the early edge in the game despite having played the night before. In the opening three minutes they had the better legs, the better jump, the better puck movement. And the result was a 4-0 early edge in shots. But this is how quickly things can turn on you. An errant stretch pass was intended for Nico Hischier, except he lost an edge and the puck went for an icing. Detroit won the ensuing offensive zone faceoff and would draw first blood with a goal.

Keefe: "We had a decent start. We had jump early. But we seemed to run out of gas too quickly in a game that you needed the gas."

• Jacob Markstrom was the victim of some unfortunate luck on his goals against. The first was a shot from the blue line by Seider that eluded him. The shot came with Andrew Copp standing right in front of Markstom and Hischier giving a friendly fire flash screen. The puck even appeared to deflect off Hischier and change slight direction.

The second goal was a ridiculous tip goal from van Riemsdyk. The shot (once again from the blue line and once again from Seider) was traveling wide of the net. But van Riemsdyk tipped from wide right and into the inner left post for a sick tally.

The third goal came on a cross crease pass and point-blank one-time snapper from Shine.

• Speaking of bad breaks, the Devils did beat goaltender John Gibson twice on shots, but couldn’t beat the red iron behind him. Connor Brown got the puck into the slot and his wrister wrang off the right post. Later in the same second period, Lenni Hameenaho ripped a puck off the corner of the post and crossbar. Brown’s post came with a 1-0 score and could have really changed the trajectory of the game.

Brown: “That’s a good word, it’s disappointing. I don’t think we played poorly. Their first two goals are throw ins from the point that find their way in. we hit a couple posts and miss a couple shots. It’ could have been the other way. The margins are slim sometimes in this game. It’s disappointing. It would have been nice to see it fall our way there.”

• The turning point of the game occurred in the second when Brown hit the post when it was a 1-0 game. After that the Devils Johnathan Kovacevic took a penalty and van Riemsdyk scored on the power play. That swing was the end for the Devils.