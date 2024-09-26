Markstrom's Mask Rooted in the Jersey Devil Beginnings | FEATURE

The day Jacob Markstrom was traded to the New Jersey Devils this summer, among the phone calls and texts he made, one was especially important and needed to be sent back to the province of Alberta.

That message was to Jordon Bourgeault of JBo Airbrush, the man who has designed Markstrom's goalie masks for years.

"The day that he got traded, I was like, 'Oh, well, this is going to be on'," Bourgeault said in an exclusive interview with NewJerseyDevils.com. "That day, he messaged me, and so did the Flames equipment manager to give me the information for the Jersey guys. So I was like, 'What are your thoughts, or design ideas?' But I knew he was kind of not thinking big skull, because we always do big skull. He wanted something different."

And boy did he get something different.

Markstrom was happy to give Bourgeault all creative control when designing his first New Jersey Devils goalie mask. Of course, Markstrom gets the final call, but he trusted Bourgeault to bring out the best. So, Bourgeault began the creative process.

"I was walking my dog and thinking about it," he said. "I was like 'It's not really a devil, like it's not Satan. It's the New Jersey Devil, this goat-headed creature from the Pine Barren forest. That's all I knew. I had heard of it but I didn't know anything about it."

What came to life was unbelievable.

Markstrom's new mask has so many fine-tuned details that some of you can only appreciate when you're looking at it up close.

“He did a lot of research,” Markstrom said, “He came up with a lot of good ideas, so that part is obviously fun. I didn’t just want the logo; I wanted a little bit more about the story and the community, trying to get everything in there.”

Once Bourgeault began the design process, he immersed himself completely and brought something quite incredible to life.

Bourgeault said that each mask he works on takes roughly 200 hours of work, which is a long, arduous process.

“Once I'm on one, I'm just on that train of thought the whole time,” Bourgeault said.

“It’s all about the original story of the Jersey Devil,” Markstrom began, explaining the details of the mask. “The Devil roaming around (the Pine Barrens).”

It all starts on the right side of the mask, the folklore legend of the Jersey Devil, and the pages from the book fanned from the side to the top of the mask. Its cover dawned with the eeriness of the story itself and the reptilian pattern of the Devil’s skin used as the motif in the New Jersey Devils logo. ‘25’, Markstrom’s number, sits on the book’s spine.