Devils to Face Capitals Without Jack Hughes | PREVIEW
NEW JERSEY DEVILS (12-4-1) vs. WASHINGTON CAPITALS (8-8-1)
New Jersey continues their road trip with a stop in Washington to face the Capitals at Capital One Arena.
Read below for your game preview presented by Reno's Appliance, and check back for the pre-game story.
GAME DAY VIDEO
Devils Download: Coming after morning skate.
Devils Pre-Game Interviews: Coming after morning skate.
MORNING SKATE RECAP
NEWARK, NJ. - Check back following the Devils morning skate around 12:30 p.m. ET.
THE SCOOP
Devils
The New Jersey Devils announced on Friday that star forward Jack Hughes will be out of the lineup against the Washington Capitals after sustaining a non-hockey-related hand injury. In a corresponding move, the Devils also placed forward Connor Brown on Injured Reserve to call up Shane Lachance from Utica. Brown, whose placement on IR is retroactive to Oct. 30, can come off the injured reserve list at any time.
The Devils opened their five-game road trip in Chicago on Wednesday night, defeating the Blackhawks in overtime on the back of Simon Nemec's first career hat trick, which the overtime winner topped off. The game didn't come without its own set of roster issues as both Cody Glass and Zack MacEwen were injured in the first period. MacEwen was later placed on IR, and Utica forward Nathan Légaré was recalled from Utica. He joined the team in Chicago on Thursday. Lachance will meet the Devils in Washington.
Capitals
After an incredible season last year, the Washington Capitals are off to a disappointing start and are currently on a seven-game losing streak.
Special teams have been a struggle for the Capitals, with their power play ranked 29th in a league of 32 teams, good for just 14.8 percent success rate, while their penalty kill is just slightly better than their power play, ranked 27th in the league working at a 73.2 percent rate.
The Capitals are coming off a four game road trip where they went 1-3-0, their most recent loss being a 6-3 final to the Florida Panthers.
WHO’S HOT
Devils: Simon Nemec is coming off the first hat trick of his career and has four goals in his last two games played. Nemec also has four goals and four assists over the last 10 games.
Capitals: Tom Wilson has five goals and two assists over the past 10 games.
INJURIES
Devils:
J. Huhges (hand)
MacEwen (undisclosed)
Glass (undisclosed)
Hamilton (undisclosed)
Brown (undisclosed)
Pesce (upper-body)
Dadonov (hand)
Kovacevic (knee)
McLaughlin (undisclosed)
Capitals:
Dubois (abdominal surgery, out 3-4 months)
REGULAR-SEASON RESULTS
- Nov. 15 at Capitals
- Dec. 27 vs Capitals
- Mar. 20 at Capitals
STATS LEADERS
DEVILS
CAPITALS
Goals
J. Hughes, 10
Wilson, 9
Assists
Bratt, 11
Carlson, Strome, 10
Points
J. Hughes, 20
Wilson, 17
GAME NOTES
- Nemec’s 12 points (4g-8a) rank first for all New Jersey defensemen this season.
- Per NHL Pr, Nemec “the youngest defenseman in NHL history with a hat trick and overtime goal in the same game.”