Devils Try Their Luck in Vegas | PREVIEW

THE SCOOP

The Devils recieved some good news on Tuesday when defenseman Brett Pesce joined practice. Pesce has been out since Oct. 26, when he sustained an injury against the Colorado Avalanche. After working his way back, Pesce was on the ice with his teammates for a full practice for the first time, and the expectation is that he will be able to return to the lineup against the Golden Knights on Wednesday.

Pesce was paired with his usual partner, Luke Hughes, at practice.

Simon Nemec remains out of the Devils lineup, with Sheldon Keefe saying he will need to be evaluated in roughly two weeks' time. He is not expected back before the upcoming holiday break.

While Pesce is returning to the lineup, another player remains out. After missing the past two games with an undisclosed injury, Arseny Gritsyuk did not make the two-goal road trip to Vegas and Utah and will miss at least the two games. With his absence and the team on the West Coast, the club called up forward Nathan Légaré for the trip. This is Légaré’s second call-up this season. He’s appeared in one game for the Devils this season when the club was in Washington on Nov. 15.

The Golden Knights have been off from game play since Saturday night when they were on the road against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Brayden McNabb scored the overtime winner, his first goal of the season, to complete a comeback against the Blue Jackets. The Golden Knights completed a five-game road trip with their win against Columbus and went 4-0-1 on their trip, including a 3-0 win against the Devils on Dec. 5.

The Golden Knights are also taking a seven-game point streak into their game against New Jersey, having gone 6-0-1 in their previous seven games. They currently hold first place in the Pacific Division.

Jack Eichel has been the offensive leader for Vegas with 41 points (12g-29a), and right behind him are both Mitch Marner (6g-26a) and Ivan Barbashev (11g-14a). Marner is in his first season with the Golden Knights after playing the balance of his career with the Toronto Maple Leafs, and all but one under current New Jersey Devils head coach Sheldon Keefe.