Game Day: Devils at Sharks

Thursday, October 30, 2025

LIVE UPDATES: Devils 0 at Sharks 1

The Devils face the San Jose Sharks tonight at SAP Center. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more during the game!

You can also watch the game on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.

GOALS & HIGHLIGHTS

FIRST PERIOD

SJS 1, NJD 0: William Eklund takes advantage of a turnover and beats Jake Allen five-hole on a breakaway only 41 seconds into the game.

DEVILS LINEUP

Palat - Hughes - Bratt
Meier - Hischier - Mercer
Gritsyuk - Lammikko - Brown
Cotter - Glendening - Noesen

Siegenthaler - Hamilton
Dillon - Nemec
Hughes - Casey

Allen
Markstrom

SHARKS LINEUP

Toffoli - Celebrini - Smith
Eklund - Wennberg - Kurashev
Skinner - Dellandrea - Graf
Goodrow - Giles - Reaves

Orlov - Liljegren
Ferraro - Klingberg
Dickinson - Mukhamadullin

Nedeljkovic
Askarov

DEVILS DOWNLOAD

The Devils are in San Jose looking for a bounce-back performance against the Sharks.

