LIVE UPDATES: Devils 0 at Sharks 1

The Devils face the San Jose Sharks tonight at SAP Center. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more during the game!
You can also watch the game on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.
The Devils face the San Jose Sharks tonight at SAP Center. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more during the game!
You can also watch the game on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.
SJS 1, NJD 0: William Eklund takes advantage of a turnover and beats Jake Allen five-hole on a breakaway only 41 seconds into the game.
Palat - Hughes - Bratt
Meier - Hischier - Mercer
Gritsyuk - Lammikko - Brown
Cotter - Glendening - Noesen
Siegenthaler - Hamilton
Dillon - Nemec
Hughes - Casey
Allen
Markstrom
Toffoli - Celebrini - Smith
Eklund - Wennberg - Kurashev
Skinner - Dellandrea - Graf
Goodrow - Giles - Reaves
Orlov - Liljegren
Ferraro - Klingberg
Dickinson - Mukhamadullin
Nedeljkovic
Askarov
Black and Red Full Season Ticket Membership has the most comprehensive Member Benefits, including exclusive access, flexibility, and the best seats for the best price!
Check out our new plans including the Boardwalk Bundle. Save on individual ticket pricing with a Partial Plan today!
Enjoy a fun, action-packed game as you cheer on the Devils with your crew! Bring a group of 10+ to receive exclusive benefits and specially-priced tickets!