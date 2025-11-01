Game Day: Devils at Kings

Devils Continue Road Trip in LA | PREVIEW

LAK NJD Preview
NEW JERSEY DEVILS (8-3-0) at LA KINGS (5-3-4)

New Jersey continues a 4-game road trip in Los Angeles against the Kings as Crypto.com Arena.

Read below for your game preview presented by Jaeger Lumber and check back for the pre-game story.

MORNING SKATE RECAP

BY THE NUMBERS

THE SCOOP

For the first time this season the Devils are coming off of two straight loses when they meet the L.A. Kings on Friday evening in Los Angeles. New Jersey most recently lost to the Colorado Avalanche and San Jose Sharks, starting its four-game road trip 0-2-0. Already without Brett Pesce on the back end, the status of forward Connor Brown remains questionable for the game against the Kings. Brown missed practice on Friday, with his status undetermined for the game agains the L.A. Kings.

New Jersey will switch up it's defensive pairings against the Kings, notably having defenseman Luke Hughes play his offside on the right, paired with Brenden Dillon.

"We decided to give Luke a go there," head coach Sheldon Keefe said. "We think there are some good offensive things he can provide there. We think just giving him a veteran guy is proving to be important, Luke’s still a young guy here, he needs a foundation, someone to settle him down, talk to him when he’s on the bench and we need him to step up in lots of ways so we’ve got to support him appropriately, especially now when we’re asking him to go onto his off side.”

Seamus Casey will not dress against the Kings, while Dennis Cholowski will draw in.

The Kings are coming off a 4-3 shootout loss to the Detroit Red Wings in the first of their four-game homestand. Despite the shootout loss, the Kings have picked up points in seven straight games.

WHO’S HOT

Devils: Dougie Hamilton has 3 goals and 4 points in his past 3 games, that includes 2 power-play goals and 3 points against the Sharks on Oct. 24.

Sharks: Macklin Celebrini has a 5-game scoring streak for 11 points (5g-6a), which includes a hat trick / 5-point night and 3-point game.

INJURIES

Devils:
Glass (upper-body), week-to-week
Pesce (upper-body), unknown
Dadonov (hand), month-to-month
Kovacevic (knee), month-to-month
McLaughlin (undisclosed)
MacEwen (upper body), week-to-week

Kings:
Foegele (unknown)
Burroughs (upper body)

REGULAR-SEASON RESULTS

  • Nov 1. at Los Angeles
  • Mar. 14 vs Los Angeles
STATS LEADERS
DEVILS
KINGS
Goals
J. Hughes: 9*
Perry, Fiala: 5
Assists
Bratt: 9
Kempe: 10
Points
J. Hughes: 15
Kempe: 15
* - NHL Leader

GAME NOTES

