Devils Continue Road Trip in LA | PREVIEW

THE SCOOP

For the first time this season the Devils are coming off of two straight loses when they meet the L.A. Kings on Friday evening in Los Angeles. New Jersey most recently lost to the Colorado Avalanche and San Jose Sharks, starting its four-game road trip 0-2-0. Already without Brett Pesce on the back end, the status of forward Connor Brown remains questionable for the game against the Kings. Brown missed practice on Friday, with his status undetermined for the game agains the L.A. Kings.

New Jersey will switch up it's defensive pairings against the Kings, notably having defenseman Luke Hughes play his offside on the right, paired with Brenden Dillon.

"We decided to give Luke a go there," head coach Sheldon Keefe said. "We think there are some good offensive things he can provide there. We think just giving him a veteran guy is proving to be important, Luke’s still a young guy here, he needs a foundation, someone to settle him down, talk to him when he’s on the bench and we need him to step up in lots of ways so we’ve got to support him appropriately, especially now when we’re asking him to go onto his off side.”

Seamus Casey will not dress against the Kings, while Dennis Cholowski will draw in.

The Kings are coming off a 4-3 shootout loss to the Detroit Red Wings in the first of their four-game homestand. Despite the shootout loss, the Kings have picked up points in seven straight games.