Devils Go Into the Cats' Den | PREVIEW
NEW JERSEY DEVILS (13-5-1) vs. PANTHERS (10-8-1)
New Jersey continue their five-game road trip with a contest in Florida against the defending two-time Stanley Cup champion Panthers.
Read below for your game preview presented by Skyview Gold Club and check back for the pre-game story.
GAME DAY VIDEO
MORNING SKATE RECAP
THE SCOOP
The Devils finally received some good news on the injury front with the returns Dougie Hamilton (undisclosed), Connor Brown (undisclosed) and Evgenii Dadonov (hand) on Tuesday night in a 5-1 loss at Tampa Bay.
The Devils defied the odds despite a list of injuries that could fill the chapter in a book. The team is 13-5-1 with 27 points on the season - good for a first place tie in the Eastern Conference. The club is 4-1-1 in the past six games despite missing key figures in Jack Hughes (finger), Brett Pesce (upper-body) and Cody Glass (upper-body).
New Jersey is in the midst of a five-game road trip. The contest against the Panthers will be the fourth leg of the trip with the Devils picking wins in the opening two contests at Chicago (4-3 OT) and at Washington (3-2 SO) before falling to Tampa.
It's been a tough start for the defending two-time champs. They're missing their two best players up front in Aleksander Barkov and Matthew Tkachuk for the start of the year. Barkov, the club's captain, is expected to miss the entire season with a knee injury. Tkachuk is out until around mid-December. Brad Marchand (13g-10a), Sam Reinhart (10g-6a) and Anton Lundell (5g-11a) have carried the offense.
Without their top two studs, the team has treaded water. In an odd schedule quirk, the Panthers are playing 11 of 12 games at home that includes a trip to Nashville breaking up a five-game and six-game homestand. Florida is in the opening five-game stint with the Devils featuring as the fourth squad. Florida went 2-1-0 in the first three games.
On Wednesday, the team announced that forwards Eetu Luostarinen (burns) and Cole Schwindt (broken) arm are going to miss extended time. Luostarinen suffered his burns during a BQ accident. Schwindt was hurt after colliding with goalie Sergei Bobrovsky on Monday.
WHO’S HOT
Devils: Forward Jesper Bratt has four assists/points in his past four games.
Panthers: Brad Marchand carries an 11-game point streak into the contest with 17 total points (10g-7a). He has points in 16 of 18 games this season for Florida.
INJURIES
Devils:
J. Hughes (finger)
MacEwen (lower-body)
Glass (upper-body)
Pesce (upper-body)
Kovacevic (knee)
McLaughlin (undisclosed)
Panthers:
Barkov (knee, IR)
Tkachuk (groin, IR)
Nosek (knee, IR)
Kulikov (upper-body, IR)
Gadjovich (upper-body, IR)
Loustarinen (burn)
Schwindt (broken arm)
REGULAR-SEASON RESULTS
- Oct. 16 vs. Florida, W 3-1
- Nov. 20 at Florida
- March 3 vs. Florida
STATS LEADERS
DEVILS
PANTHERS
Goals
J.Hughes: 10
Marchand: 13
Assists
Bratt: 13
Lundell: 11
Points
J.Hughes: 20
Marchand: 23
GAME NOTES
- The Devils defeated Florida, 3-1, in New Jersey on Oct. 16.
- New Jersey won both road games in Florida last season.
- The Devils are 6-5-0 on the road this season.
- Nico Hischier moved into 5th place all-time among Swiss NHL players with 435 points.
- Florida defenseman Jeff Petry skated in his 1,000th career game last weekend. He will be honored before the game and will appear in Game No. 1,001.
- Goalie Sergei Bobrovsky picked up his 438th career win against Vancouver on Monday. That passes Jacques Plante (437) for 9th place all time in NHL history.
- Brad Marchand has 10 goals in his past 10 games.