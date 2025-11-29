Beatdown in Buffalo | GAME STORY

BUFFALO, NY - Nico Hischier opened the game's scoring in Buffalo in the first period, and Arseny Gritsyuk added the insurance marker in the second, as the Devils entered the third period against the Sabres with a 2-0 lead.

In what will be their only road game over the stretch of two weeks and seven games, the Devils are back to .500 on the road after a 5-0 win in Buffalo.

"Big win for us, trying to get our road game on the same par as our home games so, it’s good to get a good one tonight,” Brenden Dillon said.

The Devils did not rest on their laurels entering the third period, knowing full-well that the Sabres were going to push for their offense, the Devils remained patient for their chances. And with forcing turnovers and the Sabres trying to force their offense through, the Devils pounced on their moments.

“We had a good understanding of what that period would look like," Connor Brown, who had a two-assist outting, said. "We knew they would have to force things, and with that, we got a couple of breakaways, a couple of chances, and a couple of looks, and we were able to grow our lead.”

It was Brenden Dillon who began the third period scoring, blasting a shot from up high and through traffic to extend New Jersey’s lead to 3-0 early. Paul Cotter added to the Devils' lead and sent the Sabres faithful to the exits with a backhand, breakaway goal to put the Devils up 4-0. Gritsyuk added his second goal of the game with 3:10 to play for the first two-goal game of his young career.

"I think it was a good game, start to finish,” Connor Brown said. “It started with Jake settling us in, making some big saves early, and getting the first goal is huge for us. From there, we kind of controlled the game and didn’t give up too many Grade-A’s after that.”

In net, Allen was excellent, stopping a whopping 41 shots from the Sabres, backstopping the Devils to their seventh road win of the season. The shutout was his first of the season, and a true rebound performance from his last start where the team gave up goals in quick succession in the first period in Philadelphia.

"It was a great game for me, I really wanted to bounce back after the game in Philly," Allen said. "But for me it’s feeding off the energy the boys brought this week at home. Marky with a couple great games, guys found ways to win, I wanted to contribute here on the road.”

The Devils snapped a three-game road losing streak with the victory and earned their third straight win.