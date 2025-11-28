Game Day: Devils at Sabres

Friday, November 28, 2025

QUICK RECAP: Devils 5, Sabres 0

The Devils visit the Buffalo Sabres this afternoon at KeyBank Center. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!

You can also watch the game on MSG or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.

GOALS & HIGHLIGHTS

FIRST PERIOD

SECOND PERIOD

THIRD PERIOD

DEVILS LINEUP

Meier - Hischier - Bratt
Palat - Mercer - Gritsyuk
Cotter - Glass - Brown
Lammikko - Glendening - Noesen

Siegenthaler - Hamilton
Hughes - Nemec
Dillon - White

Allen
Markstrom

SABRES LINEUP

Doan - Thompson - Tuch
Zucker - McLeod - Quinn
Benson - Ostlund - Kozak
Greenway - Krebs - Malenstyn

Samuelsson - Dahlin
Byram - Timmins
Bryson - Power

Lyon
Luukkonen

DEVILS DOWNLOAD

The Devils are in Buffalo for a quick one-off road trip.

