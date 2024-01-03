Coyotes Fall to Panthers at Mullett Arena on Tuesday

Arizona is back in action on Thursday, hosting the New York Islanders

By Patrick Brown
Alex Kerfoot scored and Karel Vejmelka made 34 saves, but the Arizona Coyotes fell 4-1 to the Florida Panthers at Mullett Arena on Tuesday.

Carter Verhaeghe, Sam Reinhart, Matthew Tkachuk, and Gustav Forsling scored for the Panthers, who won their fifth straight game. Sergei Bobrovsky made 21 saves to earn his 18th win of the season.

Arizona and Florida meet once more this season, on Jan. 24 in Sunrise, Fla.

"After two periods, we were right in it," head coach André Tourginy said. "That was positive. Obviously it's frustrating we didn't find a way to pull away with it, but there were a lot of positives, for sure."

Verhaeghe opened the scoring at 10:46 of the first period, wristing a shot over Vejmelka’s glove to make it 1-0.  

That score held until 3:17 into the third period, when Kerfoot tied it up with a shorthanded goal, taking a pass from Crouse before beating Bobrovsky with his fifth goal of the season. 

The Panthers responded, though, as Reinhart and Tkachuk scored 42 seconds apart to make it 3-1 midway through the final frame. The latter, though, was credited to Tkachuk after Coyotes defenseman Michael Kesselring inadvertently chipped the puck into Arizona's net while attempting to clear it out of harm's way.

"They're a really good team," Tourigny said. "They scored a big goal on their power play, and that hurt, and right away after we scored in our own net. I won't lie, that one sucked the energy out of us a little bit."

Forsling added an empty netter at 17:39 to ice the game.

The Coyotes outshot the Panthers 15-14 in the first period, but Florida responded after that, outshooting Arizona 9-3 in the second and 15-4 in the third.

"In the third period they kind of took it to us a little bit," Kerfoot said. "They had more urgency and a little more detail to their game, and we didn't respond."

Arizona is back in action on Thursday against the New York Islanders in the second game of their five-game homestand. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 pm MST, and the game will be broadcast on the following networks:

