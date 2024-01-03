Coyotes Fall to Panthers at Mullett Arena on Tuesday

Verhaeghe opened the scoring at 10:46 of the first period, wristing a shot over Vejmelka’s glove to make it 1-0.

That score held until 3:17 into the third period, when Kerfoot tied it up with a shorthanded goal, taking a pass from Crouse before beating Bobrovsky with his fifth goal of the season.

The Panthers responded, though, as Reinhart and Tkachuk scored 42 seconds apart to make it 3-1 midway through the final frame. The latter, though, was credited to Tkachuk after Coyotes defenseman Michael Kesselring inadvertently chipped the puck into Arizona's net while attempting to clear it out of harm's way.

"They're a really good team," Tourigny said. "They scored a big goal on their power play, and that hurt, and right away after we scored in our own net. I won't lie, that one sucked the energy out of us a little bit."

Forsling added an empty netter at 17:39 to ice the game.

The Coyotes outshot the Panthers 15-14 in the first period, but Florida responded after that, outshooting Arizona 9-3 in the second and 15-4 in the third.

"In the third period they kind of took it to us a little bit," Kerfoot said. "They had more urgency and a little more detail to their game, and we didn't respond."

Arizona is back in action on Thursday against the New York Islanders in the second game of their five-game homestand. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 pm MST, and the game will be broadcast on the following networks:

WHERE TO WATCH:

• Antenna: 61.1 Phoenix, 9.2 Tucson

• Phoenix Cable: Cox 95

• Phoenix Satellite: DirecTV Channel 61, Dish Network Channel 61

• Bullhead City / Lake Havasu: Optimum channel 6

• Flagstaff: American Cable channel 4, Optimum Cable channel 6

• Maricopa: Orbitel channel 11

• Pinal County: Mediacom channel 13

• Prescott: Sparklight channel 61

• Sedona: Optimum Cable channel 6

• Show Low / Winslow Sparklight channel 61

• Tucson: Cox channel 85, Xfinity channel 1179, Orbitel channel 208

WHERE TO LISTEN:

• Radio: ESPN 620

• Stream: Arizona Coyotes App, NHL Mobile App