Game Notes: Canucks at Blackhawks

CANUCKS AT BLACKHAWKS

TV: Sportsnet, NBC Sports Chicago, NHL Network

Radio: Sportsnet 650

MATCH-UP INFO

Tonight marks the first of three meetings between the Canucks and Blackhawks this season: Dec. 17 (road), Jan. 22 (home) and Feb. 13 (road).

Vancouver is 89-83-22-7 all-time against Chicago, including a 34-52-7-6 record on the road.

The Canucks are 8-2-0 in their last 10 games against the Blackhawks (4-1-0 in their last 5).

J.T. Miller leads all active Canucks skaters in scoring against Chicago with 16 points (3-13-16) in 20 career games.

Brock Boeser has recorded 13 points (4-9-13) in 13 career games against the Blackhawks.

Thatcher Demko is 3-1-0 with a 1.01 GAA and a .966 SV% in four career games against the Blackhawks.

In three career games (1-2-0), Casey DeSmith has a 3.72 GAA and a .876 SV% all-time against Chicago.

QUICK NUMBERS

Quinn Hughes has registered 13 points (3-10-13) in his last 15 games, totaling 39 points overall (9-30-39). He is 1st in the league for points amongst defencemen and ranks t-1st in the league for assists amongst all skaters.

J.T. Miller has 43 points overall this season (15-28-43) and has 17 points (5-12-17) in his last 15 games. He ranks 2nd in the league for points.

Brock Boeser has scored 22 goals this season, ranking 2nd in the league. His 36 points (22-14-36) this season places him 5th in the league among primary right wingers.

Elias Pettersson has 10 points (3-7-10) in his last 10 games.

Thatcher Demko has recorded three shutouts this season, tied for the most in the league.

The Vancouver Canucks are currently 2nd in the Western Conference and t-2nd in the league. They also have the highest goal differential (+41) in the league. The Canucks currently have the most wins (17) when leading after two periods and have scored the first goal of the game 20 times, 1st in the NHL. They also have the most wins (16) when scoring first.

LAST MEETING – APR. 6/23: VAN 3 vs CHI 0

Andrei Kuzmenko netted the Canucks’ first goal of the game for the 12th time this season (most on the team) at 16:16 in the first period...Elias Pettersson recorded the first assist and Akito Hirose collected the second assist for his first career NHL point in just his third game played...Vitali Kravtsov scored his first goal as a Canuck at 3:53 in the second period, assisted by Conor Garland and Hirose, who registered a two-point game (0-2-2)...J.T. Miller secured the victory with an empty net goal for his 30th of the season at 19:35 in the third period, assisted by Brock Boeser and Tyler Myers...Boeser led all Canucks in shots (5), while Myers led in blocks (4) and co-led in hits with Kravtsov (5)...Thatcher Demko made 33 saves for his first shutout of the season and third of his career.

2023.24 TEAM RANKS