Fan vote for NHL’s Quarter-Century Team gets underway

MONTREAL – With the NHL's 32 Quarter-Century Teams all announced, it’s time for the next step: the Fan Vote to determine who gets the honor of being named to the League-wide Team.

That NHL team will be made up of the 25 best players of the past 25 years across the NHL regardless of position, as voted on by the fans.

Players selected to each Club’s First Quarter-Century Team are eligible for the vote, meaning that former Canadiens forwards Saku Koivu, Alex Kovalev, and Tomas Plekanec, defensemen Andrei Markov and Shea Weber, and goalie Carey Price are in the running.