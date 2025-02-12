Fan vote for NHL’s Quarter-Century Team gets underway

Koivu, Kovalev, Plekanec, Markov, Weber, and Price are in the running for the League-wide Team

QCFV_FIRST_TEAMS_MTL_ENG
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

MONTREAL – With the NHL's 32 Quarter-Century Teams all announced, it’s time for the next step: the Fan Vote to determine who gets the honor of being named to the League-wide Team.

That NHL team will be made up of the 25 best players of the past 25 years across the NHL regardless of position, as voted on by the fans.

Players selected to each Club’s First Quarter-Century Team are eligible for the vote, meaning that former Canadiens forwards Saku Koivu, Alex Kovalev, and Tomas Plekanec, defensemen Andrei Markov and Shea Weber, and goalie Carey Price are in the running.

Vote for the Canadiens in the NHL Quarter-Century Team Fan Vote

Voting begins today, February 12, and runs through April 1.

There are two ways for Habs fans to cast their votes: on X and on NHL.com.

For X, fans can vote for their favorite First Team players by posting using the hashtag #NHLQCTeam along with one of the following:

  • Full player name (with or without spaces)
    • Ex: Saku Koivu or SakuKoivu
  • Player #firstandlastname
    • Ex: #SheaWeber
  • Player X Handle
    • Ex: @CP0031

Note that common misspellings will still be counted, and that reposts will count the same as native posts.

Fans can also head to NHL.com/vote and vote for 10 players per ballot. They can cast up to 10 ballots per day.

The NHL will tally up all the votes and announce the League-wide Team after voting closes on April 1.

For another look at the Canadiens’ Quarter-Century Teams, click here.

