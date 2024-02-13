Walking into Washington

COLORADO AVALANCHE (32-17-4) AT WASHINGTON CAPITALS (23-20-8)

5:00 PM MDT | CAPITAL ONE ARENA | WATCH: ALTITUDE TV | LISTEN: 92.5 FM

Colorado will play the second to last game of a six-game road trip on Tuesday night when they face Washington. The Avalanche are 13-6-2 in their last 21 contests. The Avs sit in second place in the Central Division recording 68 points this season. Washington has lost seven of their past eight contests, including three of their past four since returning from the All-Star break.

Latest Results:

February 10, 2024 FLA: 4 COL: 0

February 11, 2024 VAN: 3 WAS: 2 (OT)

PASS BY THE PANTHERS

Colorado fell to Florida on Saturday night 4-0 at the Amerant Bank Arena. The Avalanche have posted a 12-9-1 record against Eastern Conference opponents and a 6-5-0 record versus the Atlantic Division in 2023-24. Saturday was the first time the home team won an Avalanche-Panthers game in the last three matchups.

AVALANCHE vs PANTHERS 2.10.24.2024 RECAP

Florida opened the scoring with a pair of goals in the opening period when Carter Verhaeghe and Sam Reinhart both found the back of the net on separate power plays. The Panthers added to their lead in the middle frame when Eetu Luostarinen lit the lamp. Aleksander Barkov concluded the scoring in the final frame with his 12th goal of the campaign.

AVS ACCOMPLISHMENTS

Alexandar Georgiev’s 39 saves marked the most by an Avalanche netminder in a road contest this season and the second-most by and Avs goaltender regardless of location in 2023-24.

Josh Manson skated in his 550th career NHL contest. He became the sixth defenseman from the 2011 draft class to appear in 550-plus games.

Jack Johnson appeared in his 1,158th career NHL contest, passing Kevin Hatcher and Eric Weinrich for sole possession of the seventh-most games played by an American-born blueliner in NHL history.

HISTORY

The Avalanche/Nordiques own a 36-45-9-2 all-time record against the Capitals. The Avalanche are 3-0-0 in the last three matchups with the Caps. The last time Colorado beat Washington four straight times was Dec. 11, 2010 – Nov. 10, 2013. This will be the final matchup between the two teams this season, with Colorado winning the first game 6-2 on January 24 at Ball Arena when Nathan MacKinnon registered 4g/1a.

CLOSE AGAINST THE CANUCKS

Washington was defeated 3-2 in overtime Sunday night at home. Nic Dowd opened the scoring for the Caps, redirecting a centering pass over Thatcher Demok’s pad on the blocker side. Conor Garland leveled the game at one heading into the first intermission. In the second period, Alex Ovechkin snapped a shot off of a defender’s foot and into the back of the net to regain the lead for the Caps. Nils Hoglander evened the game at two with his 16th tally of the season. After a scoreless third frame, J.T. Miller scored the overtime winner with five seconds remaining.

STATS TO KNOW

Mikko Rantanen (1g/4a) and Nathan MacKinnon (4g/1a) posted five points apiece in the first matchup with the Capitals. The five points were a season high for Rantanen, while the four goals were a season high for MacKinnon.

Cale Makar collected three points (1g/2a) in the first contest against the Caps.

The Avalanche went 2-for-4 on the power play in the first game against Washington.

WONDERFUL WASHINGTON

Alex Ovechkin leads the Capitals in points (13g/37a) this season. He sits in second place for the most career goals scored in the NHL with 835. The 38-year-old enters tonight on a five-game goal streak (5g/0a), this coming after not scoring in his last eight games.

Dylan Strome paces the Capitals this campaign with 20 goals. He is four tallies away from his career high.

Tom Wilson has recorded the third-most penalty minutes of any NHL skater this season with 88.

NUMBERS GAME

7

MacKinnon is tied for the second-most game-winning goals in the NHL this season with seven.

23:06

Rantanen leads all NHL forwards in average time on ice with 23:06, MacKinnon is second at 22:58 per game.

.914

Despite a 2-2-1 record, Georgiev has registered a .914 SV% in his last five starts.

QUOTE(S) THAT LEFT A MARK

“I think there has been some good and some bad. We have played some really good hockey and have made some really big mistakes that have costing us hockey games. We are not panicking, we have played some really good hockey. We just haven’t been able to finish a whole 60 minutes and come out with 2 points.

- Colorado D Bowen Byram on the road trip