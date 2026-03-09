Next video in

Shine's first NHL goal

Dominik Shine gets a nifty backhand dish from James van Riemsdyk and puts it home for his first career goal, extending the lead to 3-0 in the 3rd period

Must Watch

This Week in the NHL!

This Week in the NHL! Top moments from the week of 3/2/26

Novak wins it in overtime

BOS@PIT: Novak snaps shot home 17 seconds into overtime

All of Sunday's goals

Take a look back at all of the goals scored on Sunday

TBL at BUF | Recap

Lightning at Sabres | Recap

Doan's go-ahead PPG

TBL@BUF: Doan's second PPG gives the Sabres a 8-7 lead

Draisaitl backhands a beauty

EDM@VGK: Draisaitl goes five-hole on his backhand to stretch the lead

Eichel roofs SHG

EDM@VGK: Eichel puts the Golden Knights within 1 late in the 3rd

Heiskanen buries OT winner

CHI@DAL: Heiskanen and Duchene team up for the OT winner

Dahlin's dazzling goal

TBL@BUF: Dahlin pulls the Sabres within a goal in the 3rd

Hofer shuts out Ducks

STL@ANA: Hofer makes 22 saves to earn his fifth shutout of the season

Drouin doubles the lead with PPG

STL@ANA: Drouin hammers PPG into the top corner on the power play

Kucherov's second goal

TBL@BUF: Kucherov makes it 5-4 with his second goal of the game

Tuch's SHG for second goal

TBL@BUF: Tuch scores short-handed for his second goal of the game

Perry backhands a beauty

TBL@BUF: Perry roofs a backhand to make it 3-1 in the 2nd

Zacha's second career hat trick

BOS@PIT: Zacha nets three goals vs. Penguins

Relive trade deadline day

Check out trade deadline day from behind the scenes

Seider starts the scoring

DET@NJD: Seider scores the game's opening goal from the point

MacKinnon, Wedgewood lead Avalanche to shootout victory

MIN@COL: MacKinnon, Wedgewood propel Avalanche past Wild in shootout

Zacha breaks the ice with PPG

BOS@PIT: Zacha gives Bruins lead with PPG in opening period

Kaprizov's PPG levels the score

MIN@COL: Kaprizov pots PPG off Burns' stick

Kadri sets up MacKinnon for opening goal

MIN@COL: MacKinnon finishes Kadri's feed to open the scoring

All of Saturday’s goals

Check out all of the goals scored on Saturday

Horvat backhands OT winner

NYI@SJS: Horvat goes five-hole to win it for Islanders in overtime

Cooley's second goal is OT winner

UTA@CBJ: Cooley wins it in OT with second goal

Red Wings vs. Devils, Oilers vs. Golden Knights tonight on ESPN

The Red Wings will meet Devils ahead of the Oilers at the Golden Knights tonight on ESPN

Wild vs. Avalanche, Bruins vs. Penguins tonight on TNT

Wild take on Avalanche before Bruins face Penguins in NHL action on TNT

Hughes earns fourth hat trick

NYR@NJD: Hughes records the fourth hat trick of his career

Morrissey wins it in overtime

VAN@WPG: Morrissey rips one-timer off a skate to win in OT