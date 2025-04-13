LIVE : Senators Postgame Media vs PHI

The Ottawa Senators fought back to tie the game three times before defeating the Philadelphia Flyers by a score of 4-3 in overtime.

By Sydney D'Amico
@Senators Digital Editorial Coordinator

The Ottawa Senators fought back to tie the game three times before defeating the Philadelphia Flyers by a score of 4-3 in overtime. Tim Stützle scored twice while Fabian Zetterlund and Thomas Chabot each scored as well, the latter picking up a pair of assists as well for a three-point night.
The first period came to a close with both teams held scoreless and tied at 0-0 in a tight, defensive game.

The Flyers opened the scoring just past the halfway point of the second period at 11:43, when Nicolas Deslauriers scored his second goal of the season to give them a 1-0 lead.

Less than a minute later at 12:34, a strong pass from Thomas Chabot sent Tim Stützle on a break to bury his 22nd goal of the season past Igor Fedotov and tie things back up at 1-1. Assists on the goal were awarded to Thomas Chabot and Travis Hamonic.

PHI@OTT: Stutzle scores goal against Ivan Fedotov

The Flyers restored their lead with 2:43 to play in the second period when Noah Cates scored his 16th goal of the season to make it 2-1.

The final minutes of the second period saw both teams remain scoreless, as the Senators headed into the final frame trailing by one at 2-1.

Opening the third period scoring was Fabian Zetterlund with his 19th goal of the season to tie the game back up at 4:41. Shane Pinto and Thomas Chabot both received assists on the goal, the latter’s second of the game.

PHI@OTT: Zetterlund scores goal against Ivan Fedotov

Not sitting back, the Flyers restored their lead once more at 7:33 with Garnet Hathaway’s 10th goal of the season, putting them up 3-2.

The Senators tied it up once more with Thomas Chabot's eighth goal of the season, coming with 7:06 left in regulation. A top-corner snipe, the goal marked Chabot's third point of the game and came assisted by Angus Crookshank and Tim Stützle.

PHI@OTT: Chabot scores goal against Ivan Fedotov

Just moments into overtime, the Flyers took an interference penalty to give the Senators a power play opportunity. It didn't take long for Tim Stützle to convert with his second goal of the game to win it by a score of 4-3. Assists on the goal were awarded to Drake Batherson and Claude Giroux.

PHI@OTT: Stutzle scores PPG against Ivan Fedotov

The Senators will return to play on Tuesday when they host the Chicago Blackhawks at 7:00 p.m. ET in their second last regular season game of the year.

