January-April regular season games on sale tomorrow for Insiders

Tickets for the second half of the season go on sale this week! Sens Insiders will have advanced access on Tuesday, November 12, while access for all fans will open the following day on November 13.

By Sydney D'Amico
@Senators Digital Editorial Coordinator

To become an Insider and receive advanced access to tickets and exclusive Insider-only perks, join HERE!

Though we are only a month into the 2024-25 season, the Senators have already hosted a series of fun and interactive theme games for fans to enjoy. From Throwback Thursdays to Sparty’s Birthday, there’s been something for every Sens fan to enjoy.

Kicking off the 2024-25 season at home, the Senators hosted the Florida Panthers in their home opener on Thursday, October 10. To start the evening, fans got the chance to wish the team good luck as they arrived via red carpet for the first time since 2019. The Canadian Tire Centre plaza hosted several pregame activities for fans as well, including photo stations, inflatables, face paint, and more. The first 10,000 fans in attendance were treated to a Sens QR Code Calendar filled with surprises to enjoy throughout the season.

On Monday, October 14, the Senators celebrated Sensgiving with fans as they took on the Los Angeles Kings in a Thanksgiving matinee. It was a thrilling game that saw the two teams combine for a total of 15 goals as the Sens won 8-7 in overtime. Off the ice, fans enjoyed $5 beers in the beer tent pregame, alongside activities such as face painting, inflatables, photo ops, and more. The first 10,000 fans in attendance were also treated to complimentary popcorn and beverages. The Senators came out on top to open the season as they defeated the Panthers by a score of 3-1.

The following game, a Thursday night matchup against the New Jersey Devils, saw the Senators host their first Throwback Thursday of the season. Alongside Throwback pricing on food and beverages, the first 10,000 fans in attendance received a limited edition Throwback Thursday poster done by Canadian visual artist Samantha Woj. The poster, which featured Sens legend Daniel Alfredsson, was the first in a series of Throwback Thursday posters that will be available throughout the season.

On Saturday, October 19, it was time to celebrate everyone’s favourite mascot. The Senators hosted the Tampa Bay Lightning as they hosted a birthday party for Spartacat. Mascots from around the city and NHL were in attendance to partake in a variety of activities throughout the day. As a party favour, the first 5,000 fans in attendance also received an exclusive Sparty pillowcase. The Senators put on a show for those in attendance as they defeated the Lightning by a score of 5-4.

After a Western Conference road trip, the Senators were back in town on October 29 to take on the St. Louis Blues in a Halloween game. Fans in attendance were able to participate in a costume contest for the chance to win a Sens jersey, while Spartacat handed out treats to Trick or Treaters prior to puck drop. On the ice, it was a dominant performance by the Sens as they crushed the Blues 8-1.

Saturday, October 2 saw the Seattle Kraken come to town as the Senators celebrated Oktoberfest. Prior to puck drop, the Canadian Tire Centre plaza offered $5 beer deals and Oktoberfest food in the beer tent, as well as Oktoberfest trivia and a performance by the Kitchener Schwaben Dancers. The first 7,000 fans to arrive at the game were treated to their very own Sens Stein, as well. The Senators also treated fans in attendance to a win, as they defeated the Kraken by a score of 3-0 when goaltender Anton Forsberg recorded his second shutout of the season.

Most recently, on Thursday, November 7, the Senators hosted the New York Islanders in their second Throwback Thursday game of the season. As with the previous event, the game saw fans enjoy Throwback pricing on food and beverages, while the first 10,000 fans in attendance received the next limited edition Throwback Thursday poster in the series. Once again done by visual artist Samantha Woj, this poster featured Chris Phillips.

Don’t miss out on any of the action! Become an Insider today to get advanced access to January-April games tomorrow before they go on sale to everyone on Wednesday.

