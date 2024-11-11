January-April regular season games on sale tomorrow for Insiders

Tickets for the second half of the season go on sale this week! Sens Insiders will have advanced access on Tuesday, November 12, while access for all fans will open the following day on November 13.

Though we are only a month into the 2024-25 season, the Senators have already hosted a series of fun and interactive theme games for fans to enjoy. From Throwback Thursdays to Sparty’s Birthday, there’s been something for every Sens fan to enjoy.

Kicking off the 2024-25 season at home, the Senators hosted the Florida Panthers in their home opener on Thursday, October 10. To start the evening, fans got the chance to wish the team good luck as they arrived via red carpet for the first time since 2019. The Canadian Tire Centre plaza hosted several pregame activities for fans as well, including photo stations, inflatables, face paint, and more. The first 10,000 fans in attendance were treated to a Sens QR Code Calendar filled with surprises to enjoy throughout the season.