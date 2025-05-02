Game 6 Recap

The Senators were unable to complete the comeback as they fell to the Maple Leafs 4-2 in game six of their first round series, ending their postseason run. Brady Tkachuk and David Perron scored a goal each for the Senators, while Thomas Chabot recorded a pair of assists.

The Maple Leafs opened the scoring on the power play with 1:10 left in the first period. It was Auston Matthews scoring his second goal of the playoffs to make it 1-0 for Toronto.

The remaining minute of the first period was scoreless, and the Senators headed into the first intermission down by one. After the first 20 minutes, the Maple Leafs held the lead in shots at 7-3.

Just 43 seconds into the second period, the Maple Leafs made it 2-0 when William Nylander scored his second goal of the playoffs.

At 7:27 into the second, Brady Tkachuk tipped a shot by Thomas Chabot past Anthony Stolarz to get the Senators back within one at 2-1. Tkachuk’s goal, his team-leading fourth of the series, was assisted by Chabot and Claude Giroux.