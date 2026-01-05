CIBC members save at Canadian Tire Centre

Discounts on merch, concessions, and in restaurants

20250403 v TBL MZ 149

© Matt Zambonin/Freestyle Photography/OSHC

Pay with your CIBC card at Canadian Tire Centre this season to enjoy more value, more excitement, and more reasons to cheer this season.

At the Sens Store, enjoy 10 per cent off all merchandise. At concessions around the concourse and in restaurants like Legacy Social, Bert’s, and Club CIBC, enjoy 10 per cent off your purchase.

Club CIBC, located at the Gate 2 entrance and also accessible via Section 118 and 222, features a “small plates gastro-style menu” which is complemented with a handcrafted cocktail and private wine list to enjoy before, during, or after Senators games. It opens two-and-a-half hours before puck drop.

After your meal, enjoy a free dessert — such as the locally-inspired and in-house created Signature Sugar Bush Cheesecake — just for using your CIBC card.

As proud supporters of the Ottawa Senators’ playoff push, CIBC is excited to celebrate their clients with exclusive rewards and experiences, just for being part of the CIBC family!

