Patrick tasked with keeping Capitals competitive with Ovechkin and beyond

WASHINGTON -- Coming from a family with four generations of Stanley Cup winners and NHL executives, Chris Patrick knows something about succession plans.

Patrick will play a significant role in one after being promoted to senior vice president and general manager by the Washington Capitals on Monday. He takes over the reins from Brian MacLellan, who will remain in a supervisory role as president of hockey operations after 10 seasons as GM, at a critical juncture when the Capitals are preparing to transition to life after Alex Ovechkin.

Ovechkin, who turns 39 on Sept. 17 and is three months from the start of his 20th NHL season, has been the face of the franchise since he was selected by Washington with the No. 1 pick in the 2004 NHL Draft and its captain since 2010. The left wing has two seasons remaining on the five-year, $47.5 million contract ($9.5 million average annual value) he signed in 2021, setting up 2025-2026 as possibly his last season in the NHL.

That should be enough time for Ovechkin to score the 42 goals he needs to break Wayne Gretzky’s NHL record of 894, and his chase of that record will undoubtedly be a big part of the storyline for the Capitals this season and, potentially, the next one. It will be up to Patrick, with guidance from MacLellan, to make sure it would simply be the end of a historic chapter in the franchise’s 50-year history that included its first Stanley Cup championship in 2018.

“My intention is to be competitive,” Patrick said at his introductory news conference Tuesday. “I’m not a guy who likes losing. I truly believe that we can transition, for the lack of a better term, past the Ovechkin era with a competitive team.”

In a way, Patrick was born to do this job -- or at least be an NHL GM. He is among seven Patricks with their names on the Cup as players and/or executives along with grandfather Lester, great uncle Frank, grandfather Muzz, great uncle Lynn, first cousin once removed Craig and father Dick, who been a minority owner and executive (currently chairman) with the Capitals since 1982.