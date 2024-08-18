Podkolzin traded to Oilers by Canucks

Forward was No. 10 pick in 2019 Draft; Vancouver receives 4th-round selection in 2025

edm-podkolzin-trade

© Jeff Vinnick/NHLI via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Vasily Podkolzin was traded to the Edmonton Oilers by the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday for a fourth-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft.

The 23-year-old forward had two assists in 19 NHL games last season and 28 points (15 goals, 13 assists) in 44 games with Abbotsford of the American Hockey League. Podkolzin also played in two Stanley Cup Playoff games for the Canucks (no points).

Selected by Vancouver with the No. 10 pick in the 2019 NHL Draft, Podkolzin has 35 points (18 goals, 17 assists) in 137 games. He is entering the first season of a two-year contract he signed with the Canucks on April 18.

Related Content

2024-25 NHL Trade Tracker

NHL Free Agent Tracker

Canucks shore up forward group with additions of DeBrusk, Heinen, Sprong

Koskenvuo could develop into solid goalie down road for Canucks

Latest News

2024-25 NHL Trade Tracker

Tkachuk, Tatum split 1st pitch duties in St. Louis

Matthews, Lundqvist among participants at Fanatics Fest NYC

Top prospects for New York Islanders

Inside look at New York Islanders

3 questions facing New York Islanders

NHL EDGE stats for New York Islanders

Whitehead, Golden Knights goalie prospect, inspired by Beanpot success

Powell has overcome hearing impairment to become high-scoring Flyers prospect

New York Islanders fantasy projections for 2024-25

Celebrini expected to ‘drive our team’ this season, new Sharks coach says

Landeskog could return 'near the start' of season for Avalanche, coach says

Ekblad savors Cup day with fans at Ontario rink

New Jersey Devils fantasy projections for 2024-25

Fantasy hockey pool draft kit, cheat sheet

Top prospects for New Jersey Devils

Inside look at New Jersey Devils

Lambert 'super excited' for chance at top-6 spot with Jets