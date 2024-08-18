Podkolzin traded to Oilers by Canucks

Vasily Podkolzin was traded to the Edmonton Oilers by the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday for a fourth-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft.

The 23-year-old forward had two assists in 19 NHL games last season and 28 points (15 goals, 13 assists) in 44 games with Abbotsford of the American Hockey League. Podkolzin also played in two Stanley Cup Playoff games for the Canucks (no points).

Selected by Vancouver with the No. 10 pick in the 2019 NHL Draft, Podkolzin has 35 points (18 goals, 17 assists) in 137 games. He is entering the first season of a two-year contract he signed with the Canucks on April 18.