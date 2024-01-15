Blue Jackets use shootout to end Canucks' 5-game winning streak

Voronkov scores twice for Columbus; Miller has goal, assist for Vancouver

Recap: Canucks @ Blue Jackets 1.15.24

By Craig Merz
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

COLUMBUS -- The Vancouver Canucks had their five-game winning streak end with a 4-3 shootout loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena on Monday.

Dmitri Voronkov had two goals, Yegor Chinakhov scored, and Elvis Merzlikins made 27 saves in his first start since Dec. 29 for the Blue Jackets (14-21-9), who ended a three-game losing streak (0-2-1). Kirill Marchenko scored the deciding goal in the fourth round of the shootout.

Voronkov's second goal of the game tied it 3-3 for Columbus at 10:57 of the third period, when he tucked the puck between the right pad of Casey DeSmith and the left post for his first multi-goal game in his 38-game NHL career for Columbus, which is 3-4-4 in its past 11 games.

J.T. Miller had a goal and an assist, Elias Pettersson and Conor Garland scored, and DeSmith made 38 saves for the Canucks (30-11-4), who are 13-2-3 in their past 18 games.

The loss in the final game of a season-long seven-game road trip (5-1-1) was the first for the Canucks this season when leading after two periods (26-0-1).

Miller put the Canucks ahead 1-0 at 5:28 of the first period with a deflection of Nikita Zadorov’s long shot for his 20th goal of the season.

Chinakhov tied it 1-1 at 5:55, taking a Johnny Gaudreau pass from the right corner.

Garland gave Vancouver a 2-1 lead at 14:54 on the Canucks’ 10th shot. Voronkov’s tip-in on the power play at 3:28 of the second period tied it 2-2 before Pettersson’s power-play goal off tic-tac-toe passes from Quinn Hughes and Miller gave the Canucks a 3-2 lead at 7:35. It was Pettersson's 23rd goal of the season.

