Blue Jackets use shootout to end Canucks' 5-game winning streak

Dmitri Voronkov had two goals, Yegor Chinakhov scored, and Elvis Merzlikins made 27 saves in his first start since Dec. 29 for the Blue Jackets (14-21-9), who ended a three-game losing streak (0-2-1). Kirill Marchenko scored the deciding goal in the fourth round of the shootout.

Voronkov's second goal of the game tied it 3-3 for Columbus at 10:57 of the third period, when he tucked the puck between the right pad of Casey DeSmith and the left post for his first multi-goal game in his 38-game NHL career for Columbus, which is 3-4-4 in its past 11 games.

J.T. Miller had a goal and an assist, Elias Pettersson and Conor Garland scored, and DeSmith made 38 saves for the Canucks (30-11-4), who are 13-2-3 in their past 18 games.

The loss in the final game of a season-long seven-game road trip (5-1-1) was the first for the Canucks this season when leading after two periods (26-0-1).

Miller put the Canucks ahead 1-0 at 5:28 of the first period with a deflection of Nikita Zadorov’s long shot for his 20th goal of the season.

Chinakhov tied it 1-1 at 5:55, taking a Johnny Gaudreau pass from the right corner.

Garland gave Vancouver a 2-1 lead at 14:54 on the Canucks’ 10th shot. Voronkov’s tip-in on the power play at 3:28 of the second period tied it 2-2 before Pettersson’s power-play goal off tic-tac-toe passes from Quinn Hughes and Miller gave the Canucks a 3-2 lead at 7:35. It was Pettersson's 23rd goal of the season.