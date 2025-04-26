Maple Leafs at Senators, Eastern Conference 1st Round Game 4 preview

Toronto seeks 1st 4-game sweep of best-of-7 series since 2001, can oust Ottawa

Nylander TOR Stutzle OTT game 4 preview

© André Ringuette/NHLI via Getty Images

By Mike Zeisberger
NHL.com Staff Writer

OTTAWA -- The Toronto Maple Leafs will attempt to complete their first four-game sweep of a best-of-7 Stanley Cup Playoff series in 24 years with a victory against the Ottawa Senators in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference First Round at Canadian Tire Centre on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, TBS, truTV, MAX).

The last time the Maple Leafs were able to accomplish the feat was in 2001, when they swept the Senators in the first round. They will try to replicate that feat after winning the first three games in this series, the past two in overtime.

Finishing off the series, however, is another story for Toronto, which is 2-13 in potential series-winning games since 2004.

“I don’t think there’s a different approach,” Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube said after the team’s morning skate when asked about the possibility of being able to eliminate the Senators. “Each individual needs to concentrate on every shift. [Ottawa] is going to push hard like they have every game.

“It’s no different for me tonight. We just have to focus on compete and puck battles like we have every game.”

The Senators are 8-16 (.333) in potential elimination games and 4-6 (.400) when playing at home, as they are Saturday. Ottawa is 2-3 all-time in Game 4s when facing a 3-0 series deficit.

For Senators coach Travis Green, the key is for his players to stay the course, even when facing the end of their season with a loss.

“Everyone has their own thought process, especially when you’re facing elimination,” Green said Saturday. “We try to give our team things to grasp onto and hang their hat on.

“But it comes down to what you’ve always done that really counts, so we’re not about to change our routine a whole lot.”

Here’s what to look for in Game 4:

Maple Leafs: Max Pacioretty is in line to play his second consecutive game after being out with an undisclosed injury since Feb. 8. The 36-year-old forward had a shot on goal and registered seven hits, tying with forward Bobby McMann for the team high, in 12:24 of ice time in a 3-2 overtime victory in Game 3 on Thursday. Berube said he was encouraged by what he saw from the veteran, who once again will be on the third line with McMann and Max Domi. Defenseman Morgan Rielly said one of the aspects the team would like to improve on is puck clearances out of the defensive zone, citing a need for quicker and more efficient puck movement.

Senators: Green was coy when asked about any potential lineup changes, saying to wait until the pregame skate to see if anything was tweaked. Perhaps Ottawa's biggest area of concern is their struggling penalty kill; the Maple Leafs have scored five times on nine opportunities in the series, yet another reminder the Senators need to stay out of the penalty box.

Number to know: 6:53. The total amount of time Ottawa has led through the first three games of this series.

What to look for: When Berube was coaching the St. Louis Blues to their Stanley Cup run in 2019, one of his fortes was to start his fourth line in postseason games in an attempt to have them set a physical tone. In Game 3 he did exactly that, sending out the Steven LorentzScott Laughton-Calle Jarnkrok unit to start. Don’t be surprised if he does it again.

What they’re saying:

“A couple, that’s for sure. You know, a lot of people support me, which I really appreciate and means a lot to me. So it’s fun to see that old teammates, old coaches, old friends, they still keep track of how you’re doing. So it’s fun.” -- Maple Leafs defenseman Simon Benoit when asked how many people reached out to him after he scored the overtime winner in Game 3.

“We’re just focusing on our game. We didn't play well enough last game so we want to respond. That’s our goal tonight. Work on the small details that are the difference between wins and losses.” -- Senators forward Tim Stutzle

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- Mitch Marner

Pontus Holmberg -- John Tavares -- William Nylander

Calle Jarnkrok -- Scott Laughton -- Steven Lorentz

Max Pacioretty -- Max Domi -- Bobby McMann

Morgan Rielly -- Brandon Carlo

Jake McCabe -- Chris Tanev

Simon Benoit -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Anthony Stolarz

Joseph Woll

Scratched: Dakota Mermis, Philippe Myers, David Kampf, Artur Akhtyamov, Nicholas Robertson

Injured: Jani Hakanpaa (lower body)

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk -- Tim Stutzle -- Claude Giroux

Fabian Zetterlund -- Dylan Cozens -- Drake Batherson

Ridly Greig -- Shane Pinto -- Michael Amadio

David Perron -- Adam Gaudette -- Nick Cousins

Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub

Thomas Chabot -- Nick Jensen

Tyler Kleven -- Nikolas Matinpalo

Linus Ullmark

Anton Forsberg

Scratched: Dennis Gilbert, Travis Hamonic, Matthew Highmore

Injured: Hayden Hodgson (lower body)

Status report

The Maple Leafs will dress the same lineup they used in a 3-2 overtime win in Game 3 on Thursday. … Robertson, a forward, will be a healthy scratch for the second straight game. ... The Senators held an optional morning skate. … Ottawa likely will dress the same lineup it used Thursday.

Related Content

2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs 1st round schedule

Maple Leafs hope to show killer instinct in Game 4, finish sweep of Senators

Benoit surprise OT hero, again, for Maple Leafs against Senators

Cousins, Senators fined for actions prior to Game 3 against Maple Leafs

Benoit wins Game 3 in OT, Maple Leafs on verge of sweeping Senators

TOR at OTT | Recap | Gm 3

Benoit rips in OT winner

Tkachuk answers back

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Barkov in Panthers lineup for Game 3 against Lightning

Montembeault leaves for Canadiens, Thompson for Capitals

Anderson of Canadiens, Wilson of Capitals fined for unsportsmanlike conduct

2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs 1st round schedule

Start times set for Stanley Cup Playoff games April 30

Lightning at Panthers, Eastern Conference 1st Round Game 3 preview

EDGE stats leaders in 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for Stanley Cup Playoffs

Oilers getting healthier following key injuries, find rhythm in Game 3 win

Nemec energizes Devils with 2OT goal against Hurricanes in Game 3

Oilers get 2 quick goals in 3rd, rally past Kings in Game 3

Nemec's goal in 2nd OT gives Devils Game 3 win against Hurricanes

Capitals unable to build on series lead against Canadiens in Game 3 of East 1st Round

Canadiens put on show in front of raucous Bell Centre in Game 3

Canadiens score 6, pull away from Capitals in Game 3 of Eastern 1st Round

Lightning 'can adapt' with Hagel suspended for Game 3 against Panthers

Hagel suspended, will miss Game 3 for Lightning against Panthers