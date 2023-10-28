Latest News

NHL Buzz: Ekblad, Montour to return to practice for Panthers
On Tap: Nylander, Tavares lead Toronto vs. Nashville

NHL On Tap: Nylander, Tavares lead Maple Leafs against Predators

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

CHL notebook: Coyotes prospect Lamoureux reaching goals

Kings score 4 straight goals, rally from 3 down to defeat Coyotes

Demko makes 22 saves, Canucks shut out Blues

Haula scores twice, sparks Devils past Sabres

Clifton to have Player Safety hearing for actions in Sabres game

Teravainen has hat trick, Hurricanes shut out Sharks

Kuemper makes 39 saves for Capitals in shootout win against Wild

Blackhawks defeat Golden Knights in OT, hand them 1st loss

Svechnikov makes season debut for Hurricanes

Weekes' Weekend Watch: Red Wings-Bruins among highlights

NHL, Oilers donate $200,000 toward Heritage Classic legacy project

Kane gives weather forecast for Heritage Classic on local news channel

Oilers fans soak in festivities before Heritage Classic

Chabot out 4-6 weeks for Senators with broken hand

Maple Leafs at Predators

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

MAPLE LEAFS (5-2-0) at PREDATORS (3-4-0)

7 p.m. ET;  BSSO, NHLN, CBC

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Calle Jarnkrok -- Auston Matthews -- Mitchell Marner

Tyler Bertuzzi -- John Tavares -- William Nylander

Matthew Knies -- David Kampf -- Max Domi

Noah Gregor -- Pontus Holmberg -- Ryan Reaves

Morgan Rielly -- TJ Brodie

Mark Giordano -- Timothy Liljegren

William Lagesson -- John Klingberg

Ilya Samsonov

Joseph Woll

Scratched: None

Injured: Conor Timmins (lower body), Jake McCabe (lower body)

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg – Ryan O’Reilly – Gustav Nyquist

Kiefer Sherwood – Tommy Novak – Luke Evangelista

Philip Tomasino – Colton Sissons – Liam Foudy

Yakov Trenin – Michael McCarron – Cole Smith

Roman Josi – Dante Fabbro

Ryan McDonagh – Alexandre Carrier

Jeremy Lauzon – Tyson Barrie

Juuse Saros

Kevin Lankinen

Scratched: Juuso Parssinen, Samuel Fagemo

Injured: Luke Schenn (lower body), Cody Glass (lower body)

Status report

McCabe played one shift in a 4-1 win against the Dallas Stars on Thursday. Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said the defenseman won’t play against the Predators but would be back “before too long.” ... Lagesson was recalled from the Toronto Marlies of the American Hockey League on Friday. Giordano moved to the second pair with Liljegren. … The Predators did not hold a morning skate. ... Tomasino will return to the lineup after being a healthy scratch for the past three games. ... Foudy will make his Predators debut. He was claimed off waivers by the Predators from the Columbus Blue Jackets on Oct. 21.