Maple Leafs at Predators

Status report

McCabe played one shift in a 4-1 win against the Dallas Stars on Thursday. Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said the defenseman won’t play against the Predators but would be back “before too long.” ... Lagesson was recalled from the Toronto Marlies of the American Hockey League on Friday. Giordano moved to the second pair with Liljegren. … The Predators did not hold a morning skate. ... Tomasino will return to the lineup after being a healthy scratch for the past three games. ... Foudy will make his Predators debut. He was claimed off waivers by the Predators from the Columbus Blue Jackets on Oct. 21.