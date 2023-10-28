Maple Leafs at Predators
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Calle Jarnkrok -- Auston Matthews -- Mitchell Marner
Tyler Bertuzzi -- John Tavares -- William Nylander
Matthew Knies -- David Kampf -- Max Domi
Noah Gregor -- Pontus Holmberg -- Ryan Reaves
Morgan Rielly -- TJ Brodie
Mark Giordano -- Timothy Liljegren
William Lagesson -- John Klingberg
Ilya Samsonov
Joseph Woll
Scratched: None
Injured: Conor Timmins (lower body), Jake McCabe (lower body)
Predators projected lineup
Filip Forsberg – Ryan O’Reilly – Gustav Nyquist
Kiefer Sherwood – Tommy Novak – Luke Evangelista
Philip Tomasino – Colton Sissons – Liam Foudy
Yakov Trenin – Michael McCarron – Cole Smith
Roman Josi – Dante Fabbro
Ryan McDonagh – Alexandre Carrier
Jeremy Lauzon – Tyson Barrie
Juuse Saros
Kevin Lankinen
Scratched: Juuso Parssinen, Samuel Fagemo
Injured: Luke Schenn (lower body), Cody Glass (lower body)
Status report
McCabe played one shift in a 4-1 win against the Dallas Stars on Thursday. Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said the defenseman won’t play against the Predators but would be back “before too long.” ... Lagesson was recalled from the Toronto Marlies of the American Hockey League on Friday. Giordano moved to the second pair with Liljegren. … The Predators did not hold a morning skate. ... Tomasino will return to the lineup after being a healthy scratch for the past three games. ... Foudy will make his Predators debut. He was claimed off waivers by the Predators from the Columbus Blue Jackets on Oct. 21.