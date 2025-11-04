Lindbergh documentary director Minn spotlighted in Q&A with NHL.com

You might have gotten the final recorded interview with (former Flyers goalie) Bernie Parent who died Sept. 21. Did you know how close he and Pelle were?

"No, only during my research. Obviously, I knew all that before the interview going in, but I had just found that out maybe a couple of weeks prior. And then you read stuff like they were father and son, and they were best friends off the ice, and Pelle was Bernie's favorite pupil.

"Bernie, if you meet him, you would never think he had a bad day in his life. Top five nicest human beings I've ever come across. I was told to go to Chickie's and Pete's, which is a sports bar in the Philadelphia area, and Bernie makes a lot of appearances there, doing podcasts and whatnot, meeting fans. We had a small window, we were rushing around and I was told if you want to get Bernie, you better come now. So we get there, and you can imagine it's a loud sports bar, and it's not like Bernie and I can go off in a corner or go off in a room and do the interview. ... It was so loud that after the interview was done and we all said our goodbyes, my cameraman looked at it and goes, 'This is not usable.' So I freak out. Bernie Parent is a Hall of Famer. He's not going to turn around and come back for me. I'm not Oliver Stone or Steven Spielberg. Next thing you know, 15 minutes into his drive home, he turns around and comes back. If that doesn't tell you who Bernie Parent is. ... Maybe Pelle has something to do with it, like, wow, I didn't think I was going to be getting questions about Pelle Lindbergh, that was 40 years ago. Maybe that had something to do with it. That right away shows you everything about Bernie Parent, the man.

"He had one final wish for Pelle. He said he wishes that Pelle's No. 31 will go up next to his No. 1 in the rafters. ... Those two deserve to be next to each other. They died almost 40 years apart. They both died on a Saturday night going into a Sunday. There's a lot of symbolic parallels between the two. They both won the Vezina. They both had the same style. They both wore the same type of helmet. (Lindbergh) emulated Bernie, to the point where he called Bernie his second dad in America.

"One more note about Bernie: He was holding Pelle's hand when Pelle died. So those two were just meant to be together. Pelle was meant to be a Flyer and work with Bernie. Pelle actually wanted to be drafted by the Flyers. The Flyers were his favorite team when Pelle was a kid growing up in the 1970s in Stockholm. There's a great picture in the film of a young Pelle Lindbergh with a Flyers jersey on."

You're a very prolific filmmaker; are there stories in the hockey realm you'd like to cover?

"I tend to draw myself towards very deep and tough topics. My other hockey documentary was about Bob Miller, the famous L.A. Kings announcer ("Voice of the King"). Hockey-wise, (former Devils defenseman) Ken Daneyko was a documentary I wanted to pursue, because Ken's a friend of mine, and he beat alcohol, and I think that's a story, that could be very uplifting. Not to mention his three Stanley Cups. And he grew up in an era when I loved hockey, in the 1980s, when there was genuine intimidation. ... There's a lot of stories worth pursuing. The Swift Current Broncos bus crash, the Humboldt bus crash.

"(Former NHL goalie) Tom Barrasso would be a great documentary. Very well spoken, I would say misunderstood. And he did the most amazing thing in hockey history ... he went from a high school hockey player to the NHL and he won the Vezina Trophy, and he also won the Calder (Trophy, voted as NHL rookie of the year). So to go from high school shots, and to skip junior A, college, minor leagues, in a few months, and to win the Calder and the Vezina, no one will ever do that again."