Lindbergh documentary director Minn spotlighted in Q&A with NHL.com

Discusses filming process, interviews to chronicle life of former Flyers goalie

By Adam Kimelman
@NHLAdamK NHL.com Deputy Managing Editor

In NHL.com’s Q&A feature called “Sitting Down with … ” we talk to key figures in the game, gaining insight into their lives on and off the ice. This week, we feature documentary filmmaker Charlie Minn, the director of the "The Swede of Philadelphia" about the life of former Philadelphia Flyers goalie Pelle Lindbergh

Charlie Minn grew up a New York Islanders fan during the height of their run of four straight Stanley Cup Championships from 1980-83.

But one of his favorite players was Philadelphia Flyers goalie Pelle Lindbergh.

Now a documentarian, Minn's latest film, "The Swede of Philadelphia," traces Lindbergh's career and tragic death 40 years ago.

The film will premiere in select movie theaters in the Philadelphia area Nov. 7, with the potential for wider distribution.

Lindbergh was in his fifth NHL season when he was driving under the influence of alcohol and his car slammed into a wall Nov. 10, 1985. He was removed from life support two days later at the age of 26.

"I was always struck by Pelle," Minn said. "I was a goalie myself, and I'm about Pelle's height (5-foot-9). He was unique. You wouldn't see a Pelle Lindbergh today in the NHL. He's not tall enough. Back then, old-school hockey ... goalies wouldn't butterfly, it was 'Kick save and a beauty!' It was stick saves and flashy glove saves. It felt more athletic and Pelle, I would say, epitomized that, which led to the 1985 Vezina Trophy (voted as top goalie in the NHL), and then the Stanley Cup Final. So he went out on top, as close as you can get, just a few months before his death."

Minn discusses his process for making the movie, how he secured several of his interview subjects, and what other hockey topics he might be interested in exploring in this interview with NHL.com.

Charlie Minn discusses his film, "The Swede of Philadelphia"

You grew up a Pelle Lindbergh fan, so how long was making a film about him on your mind?

"I've been a documentary filmmaker for 15 years, so admittedly I can't say that Pelle Lindbergh was on my mind from the beginning, about doing a doc on him. But then when he got to the 40-year anniversary this year, I said, OK, that's a landmark anniversary. A lot of it was made because of (Flyers website writer) Bill Meltzer. Bill and I had a chance meeting at Wells Fargo Center four years ago and we just connected. ... We stayed in touch over the years, and finally, when I decided to kind of stray away from true-crime films -- I've done a lot of mass shooting films, I got burned out with that -- I revisited with Bill, and he gave me all the contacts, all the leagues, the names, the numbers, the advice, the wisdom. And who better to ask than Bill who wrote a book about Pelle ("Behind The White Mask")? I guess you could say all the stars aligned, and it was in the cards to make the film at the 40-year anniversary, and here we are."

How long did it take you put the film together?

"I started the project in February. And actually nine months is long for me because I've made 45 documentaries in 15 years, so my average is to pump one out every four months. But I wanted to wait until the anniversary before releasing it. So that was in November. But we started in February because I figured it's hockey season so I can get a lot of people during hockey season, a lot of people are more active."

Who were some of the people you were able to speak with about Pelle?

"My first two interviews were with (former Flyers forward) Dave Brown and (former New York Islanders and New Jersey Devils goalie) Chico Resch. ... I went out to Arizona to get (former forward) Murray Craven, who was the only Flyer to visit the crash site that morning. I went to Buffalo to get (former Flyers goalie) Bob Froese. Bob became a pastor because of the incident. Went down to Tampa to get Bobby Taylor, who called a lot of Flyers games on PRISM while Pelle was playing. I got Pelle Lindbergh's best friend down in Tampa, Kevin Kady, who was his equipment manager at Maine (American Hockey League), and the Flyers. Went to Boston to get Dale Arnold, who basically grew up with Pelle as a pro hockey player in the States. He was the play-by-play guy and communications director for the Maine Mariners. So this is a deep dive into Pelle's life, career, with a major focus on the crash. I would say the first 40 minutes make up the crash, a full sweep.

"(Former Flyers forward and now coach) Rick Tocchet is front and center. He was with Pelle that morning, and we got the first responders, they all talked in the film. So this is a deep dive. Most hockey fans, most Flyers fans, only know that Pelle was driving over the legal limit alcohol-wise and crashed his car, and that's it, but they don't know the what, when, where, how, and all that. So documentaries are meant to inform educate and raise awareness, so this is where a documentary comes into play."

You might have gotten the final recorded interview with (former Flyers goalie) Bernie Parent who died Sept. 21. Did you know how close he and Pelle were?

"No, only during my research. Obviously, I knew all that before the interview going in, but I had just found that out maybe a couple of weeks prior. And then you read stuff like they were father and son, and they were best friends off the ice, and Pelle was Bernie's favorite pupil.

"Bernie, if you meet him, you would never think he had a bad day in his life. Top five nicest human beings I've ever come across. I was told to go to Chickie's and Pete's, which is a sports bar in the Philadelphia area, and Bernie makes a lot of appearances there, doing podcasts and whatnot, meeting fans. We had a small window, we were rushing around and I was told if you want to get Bernie, you better come now. So we get there, and you can imagine it's a loud sports bar, and it's not like Bernie and I can go off in a corner or go off in a room and do the interview. ... It was so loud that after the interview was done and we all said our goodbyes, my cameraman looked at it and goes, 'This is not usable.' So I freak out. Bernie Parent is a Hall of Famer. He's not going to turn around and come back for me. I'm not Oliver Stone or Steven Spielberg. Next thing you know, 15 minutes into his drive home, he turns around and comes back. If that doesn't tell you who Bernie Parent is. ... Maybe Pelle has something to do with it, like, wow, I didn't think I was going to be getting questions about Pelle Lindbergh, that was 40 years ago. Maybe that had something to do with it. That right away shows you everything about Bernie Parent, the man.

"He had one final wish for Pelle. He said he wishes that Pelle's No. 31 will go up next to his No. 1 in the rafters. ... Those two deserve to be next to each other. They died almost 40 years apart. They both died on a Saturday night going into a Sunday. There's a lot of symbolic parallels between the two. They both won the Vezina. They both had the same style. They both wore the same type of helmet. (Lindbergh) emulated Bernie, to the point where he called Bernie his second dad in America.

"One more note about Bernie: He was holding Pelle's hand when Pelle died. So those two were just meant to be together. Pelle was meant to be a Flyer and work with Bernie. Pelle actually wanted to be drafted by the Flyers. The Flyers were his favorite team when Pelle was a kid growing up in the 1970s in Stockholm. There's a great picture in the film of a young Pelle Lindbergh with a Flyers jersey on."

You're a very prolific filmmaker; are there stories in the hockey realm you'd like to cover?

"I tend to draw myself towards very deep and tough topics. My other hockey documentary was about Bob Miller, the famous L.A. Kings announcer ("Voice of the King"). Hockey-wise, (former Devils defenseman) Ken Daneyko was a documentary I wanted to pursue, because Ken's a friend of mine, and he beat alcohol, and I think that's a story, that could be very uplifting. Not to mention his three Stanley Cups. And he grew up in an era when I loved hockey, in the 1980s, when there was genuine intimidation. ... There's a lot of stories worth pursuing. The Swift Current Broncos bus crash, the Humboldt bus crash.

"(Former NHL goalie) Tom Barrasso would be a great documentary. Very well spoken, I would say misunderstood. And he did the most amazing thing in hockey history ... he went from a high school hockey player to the NHL and he won the Vezina Trophy, and he also won the Calder (Trophy, voted as NHL rookie of the year). So to go from high school shots, and to skip junior A, college, minor leagues, in a few months, and to win the Calder and the Vezina, no one will ever do that again."

