Markstrom's new mask features rendering of terrifying Jersey Devil

Veteran goalie shows off new super scary Devils-themed bucket

Markstrom Devils mask split
By Dan O'Leary
@DanOLeary25 NHL.com Staff Writer

It's just like a goalie to have great timing.

New Jersey Devils goalie Jacob Markstrom is right on time for spooky season, debuting a new mask that is as equal parts awesome and scary.

The team shared a first look of the bucket on social media.

Markstrom's elaborate helmet artwork is steeped in Devils red and has his name across the chinplate and the team logo on one side.

The opposite side features a rendering of the mythical Jersey Devil, or Leeds Devil, said to inhabit the Pine Barrens of south New Jersey.

The top of the mask features a forest landscape with some painted on news clippings of the urban legend.

With the start of the NHL just a few weeks before Halloween, Markstrom is already ahead of the game.

Short Shifts

Josh Allen narrates video announcing Dahlin as Sabres captain

Sabrina Carpenter rocks bedazzled Maple Leafs jersey at Toronto show

Vasilevskiy posts hilarious selfie with new billboard in Tampa

Malkin, Letang, fire up Pittsburgh crowd before Steelers home opener

Quinn Hughes meets 105-year-old Canucks fan after scrimmage 

Barkov continues supporting children’s hospital with Cup visit, donation

Gaudreau brothers honored with video on 1st night of preseason

Stanley Cup visits Hubble Telescope mockup at Kennedy Space Center

Georgiev shows off new Bigfoot-themed Avalanche mask

USHL players, refs wear special decals in honor of Gaudreau brothers at Fall Classic

Hurricanes rock Jarvis ‘money bags’ T-shirts on 1st day of training camp

Lightning release line featuring Hedman’s dog after defenseman named captain

Texas Tech hockey embraces school tradition with jersey design

Brandon Tanev continues to see ghosts in annual headshot 

Capitals surprise Ovechkin with ‘screaming eagle’ jersey on birthday

Stanley Cup champion Panthers hit links, golf outing raises big money for good causes

Crosby visits season ticket holders fresh off new contract

Ducks take batting practice, Gudas throws ceremonial 1st pitch before Angels game