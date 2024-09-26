Markstrom's new mask features rendering of terrifying Jersey Devil

It's just like a goalie to have great timing.
New Jersey Devils goalie Jacob Markstrom is right on time for spooky season, debuting a new mask that is as equal parts awesome and scary.
The team shared a first look of the bucket on social media.
Veteran goalie shows off new super scary Devils-themed bucket
It's just like a goalie to have great timing.
New Jersey Devils goalie Jacob Markstrom is right on time for spooky season, debuting a new mask that is as equal parts awesome and scary.
The team shared a first look of the bucket on social media.
Markstrom's elaborate helmet artwork is steeped in Devils red and has his name across the chinplate and the team logo on one side.
The opposite side features a rendering of the mythical Jersey Devil, or Leeds Devil, said to inhabit the Pine Barrens of south New Jersey.
The top of the mask features a forest landscape with some painted on news clippings of the urban legend.
With the start of the NHL just a few weeks before Halloween, Markstrom is already ahead of the game.