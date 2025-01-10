Faulker made NHL history in 1961 thanks to outdoor rinks in Newfoundland

The NHL and conservation non-profit Ducks Unlimited Canada are teaming up to tell stories of current and former NHL players and how access to community ponds and the outdoors helped shape their love for the sport. Today, a look at how Alex Faulkner, the first native of Newfoundland and Labrador to play in the NHL, got his start in the game skating on ponds and a river near home in Bishop’s Falls:

If Alex Faulkner turns back the clock 75 or so years and listens very carefully, he can almost hear the wind whistling on Exploits Rivers, a few rink lengths from where he grew up in tiny Bishop’s Falls, Newfoundland and Labrador.

It’s on this river that slices through the central part of Canada’s eastern-most province that Faulkner played his endless boyhood games in the late 1940s and early 1950s, a half-dozen to more than 30 rosy-cheeked players chasing a puck at any given time.

Never did Faulkner imagine that from these frostbitten forays, and pond hockey before that, he would become the first native of Newfoundland and Labrador to make it to the NHL, playing a single regular-season game for the Toronto Maple Leafs then 100 more for the Detroit Red Wings between 1962-64.