Connor reaches 500 NHL points, continues hot streak to start season with Jets

DETROIT -- Kyle Connor said he doesn’t set statistical goals, because he doesn’t want to put limits on himself.

“I try not to think about it at all,” he said.

Who knows what he could accomplish?

The forward had a goal and two assists in the Winnipeg Jets’ 6-2 victory against the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena on Wednesday, reaching 500 NHL points and tacking on two more.

On a 10-game point streak -- the Jets/Atlanta Thrashers record to open a season, and tied for his personal best at any point -- he’s tied for second in the NHL in goals with nine and for third in points with 17.

“Sometimes you’re rolling,” he said. “You can kind of get into a groove, especially when we’ve got these games every other day, it seems like.”

Could Connor reach 50 goals in a season for the first time? How about 100 points?

The 27-year-old has scored more than 30 goals six times and produced more than 60 points five times, setting NHL career highs in goals (47) and points (93) in 2021-22. Since 2017-18, his first full NHL season, he’s eighth in the League in goals (250) and tied for 25th in points (497).

“I like watching him play,” Red Wings center J.T. Compher said. “I always know when he’s on the ice when I’m playing against him, and I know that he doesn’t need a lot of space to find the back of the net. He’s definitely a great hockey player, and he seems to continue to get better.”

It was fitting Connor put on a show in front of friends and family here. He grew up in the Detroit suburbs shooting at least 100 pucks per day in the garage, leaving marks on the concrete and cinderblocks.

He spent one season at the University of Michigan, leading NCAA Division I in goals (35) and points (71) in 2015-16.

“You could kind of see it in practice at Michigan right away,” said Compher, one of his linemates then. “He kind of could score from any spot. He could score from wherever the puck got to him. He found a way to get the puck in the right spot.

“Like, his shot placement’s elite. His release, I would call it sneaky. It’s not super fancy -- like, toe drag, shot. It’s sneaky. It’s really quick, and it’s heavy enough, and it’s always in the right spot.”