Red Wings ready for 'tough challenge' of upcoming schedule amid playoff push

DETROIT -- Now comes the hard part.

After rattling off seven straight wins under new coach Todd McLellan, the Detroit Red Wings lost to the San Jose Sharks 6-3 at Little Caesars Arena on Tuesday, and here's the situation:

Not only are they four points out of a spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, they're one of six teams within five points of the Columbus Blue Jackets, who hold the second wild card in the Eastern Conference.

They have the toughest remaining schedule in the NHL by three measures, according to NHL Stats: highest average points percentage of opponents (.588), most games against teams currently in a playoff spot (27) and most games on the road (23).

And it starts against the defending Stanley Cup champions, the Florida Panthers, at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida, on Thursday on national television (7 p.m. ET; ESPN, SNP).

"You take it as a challenge," forward Patrick Kane said. "Under Todd, we've kind of built a little bit of a foundation where we're kind of knowing what to expect going forward and feeling confident about it as well, so just play every game, take it a game at a time and see what happens."

The Red Wings hired McLellan to replace Derek Lalonde on Dec. 26. With only one morning skate to prepare, they lost to the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-2 at home the next night.

Then they went on their longest winning streak since Jan. 12-23, 2012.

The streak started with a 4-2 win against the Washington Capitals at home Dec. 29 and included a 4-2 win at the Winnipeg Jets on Jan. 4. The Jets and Capitals are tied atop the NHL standings.

Those performances can serve as inspiration against the Panthers.

"They're physical," Kane said. "They can play pretty much any game, right? They have a lot of skill. They can keep coming at you in waves. We obviously saw that last year with them doing what they did to win, so we need to be on top of our game. We proved we can do that when we went into Winnipeg and beat the best team in the League, right? Let's do it again."