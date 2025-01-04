Bedard, Blackhawks beginning to blossom under Sorensen

Center, teammates producing, responding thanks to influence of new coach

CHI Foligno Bedard for blossom under new coach Sorensen

© Bill Smith/NHLI via Getty Images

By Tracey Myers
@Tramyers_NHL NHL.com Staff Writer

CHICAGO -- When Connor Bedard was struggling to score goals, the Chicago Blackhawks center said it was because he wasn’t feeling like himself.

“You go out there, your hands don’t feel right, you’re tired or whatever,” he said.

When the production came back in early December, some of it was the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft feeling more like himself.

“That’s a big part of it but it’s also Anders, the aggressiveness,” Bedard said of Blackhawks coach Anders Sorensen’s system. “He talks to me a lot 1-on-1 with advice, little things and how I can get the puck in our system and where to be that’s going to produce offense for myself and hopefully translate to production on the scoresheet. It's just really about getting to spots where I can get the puck.”

Bedard has regained his touch under Sorensen, named interim coach after Chicago fired Luke Richardson on Dec. 5. He’s on an NHL career-high six-game point streak (eight points; three goals, five assists) and has 15 points (five goals, 10 assists) in 13 games since Dec. 7, Sorensen’s first game as coach.

Canadiens at Blackhawks | Recap

Now the Blackhawks (13-24-2) are trying to find that same consistency as a team. They ended a five-game losing streak with a 4-2 win against the Montreal Canadiens on Friday and hope to build off that when they host the New York Rangers at United Center on Sunday (3 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS).

The aggressive aspect, Chicago captain Nick Foligno said, focuses on forechecking and how quickly the forwards are getting to pucks.

“Also, in our (defensive) zone we have more rules on how we’re going to get out, and that helps," Foligno said. "When you know as a forward, if it’s coming in this way, it's going out this way, we can be more predictable. It allows us to be in better spots defensively, too.”

“Yeah, I think we had a good thing going a few games back and then stumbled a little bit with our effort and compete, because things were coming easier than they had been, so that was a nice dose of reality for everybody on how hard we have to compete within our system.”

Indeed, the Blackhawks had a three-game winning streak under Sorensen, their longest since they won five straight from Feb. 17-25, 2023, before they lost five in a row to finish up 2024.

The losing skid wasn’t so much about Sorensen’s system implementation as it was Chicago not doing the things that are part of every system: getting loose pucks, especially around the net, boxing out opponents and winning puck battles in corners and along the walls.

“That’s why it was so disappointing," Foligno said. "If there’s one thing I’d say about a lot of the guys in here, their track records, there’s a lot of compete. That was a weird feeling to have that kind of come through our room and it happens. Now you just make sure it’s out of our system and understand how important it is to have that and hopefully we move past that.”

Defenseman Alex Vlasic said the biggest change on defense with Sorensen is the Blackhawks are running more of a 1-1-3 (two single layers of forwards, with the third forward with the two defensemen) under Sorensen compared to a 1-2-2 (one forward leading, then two forwards then two defensemen) under Richardson.

Sorensen also encourages defensemen to jump up into the play; Chicago defensemen have seven goals in 13 games under Sorensen after they had five goals through the first 26 games of the season.

“I just know we’re having trouble scoring," said Vlasic, who leads Blackhawks defensemen with 17 points (two goals, 15 assists) in 39 games this season. "So I’m trying to push myself and develop a different part of my game, like the offensive side of my game and I’m still learning when to jump up, when not to, but he’s encouraging it.

“You watch the best teams, they do it. It’s a way to get an odd-man rush in your favor for the whole game, so yeah, it’s a great way to create offense and like I said, I’m still trying to figure it all out.”

Sorensen said he’s seeing more of what he wants, although there are areas that remain a work in progress.

“A little bit in the neutral zone,” he said. “We talked about it yesterday, hanging onto pucks, (when you) want to make a play when the game is on the line but also those decisions. When the game is on the line, what is your decision-making look like? So we’re talking through some of those areas more so than X's and O's. It’s more mentality than anything.”

Chicago has more than half the season remaining to get things together. The players are responding to Sorensen’s system and his no-nonsense style; it's just a matter of getting on the right page on a more consistent basis.

“He's really good at commanding the room and directly what he wants us to do and what he doesn't want us to do," Bedard said, "so that's been pretty easy.

"I mean, it's not rocket science, it's all hockey. There are little tweaks here and there that you can figure out pretty easily, and he's good at teaching that and just holding us accountable in that way.”

NHL Insider

Capitals have retooled roster on fly while Ovechkin closes in on Gretzky

Fleury cherishes 2-decade rivalry against Ovechkin

‘Amazing’ Quick on verge of becoming 1st U.S. goalie to 400 wins

‘Angry’ Blackhawks focus on turning things around from Winter Classic

Colton Dach to face brother in NHL debut for Blackhawks

NHL.com writers make their bold predictions for 2025

Blackhawks, Blues say winning will make Winter Classic even more special 

Bedard set to play on Winter Classic stage for Blackhawks 

Rookie Watch: Celebrini, Hutson among ice time leaders

Blues coaches Montgomery, Julien thrilled to be at Wrigley Field for Winter Classic

Zizing 'Em Up: Deputy Commissioner Daly talks outdoor games, 4 Nations Face-Off, Olympics

Bedard ready to shine for Blackhawks in Winter Classic

Blackhawks ‘can’t wait’ for Winter Classic at Wrigley Field against Blues 

Winter Classic at Wrigley evokes memories of 1st outdoor game at Cubs’ home

Ovechkin returns, great chase for Gretzky's NHL goals record resumes

Ovechkin record chase, Winter Classic highlight post-holiday hockey schedule

Yzerman aims to get 'more from our players' after Red Wings coaching change

Senators GM Staios talks growth of young team in Q&A with NHL.com