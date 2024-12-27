Ovechkin record chase, Winter Classic highlight post-holiday hockey schedule

The NHL resumes play following its holiday break with eight games Friday. That begins a busy six-week stretch in the hockey world leading up to the 4 Nations Face-Off, a best-on-best tournament featuring NHL players from Canada, Finland, Sweden and the United States, from Feb. 12-20 in Montreal and Boston. Here are 10 things to watch for between now and then.

2025 IIHF World Junior Championship

The United States will attempt to repeat as champions for the first time at the 2025 WJC in Ottawa, which began Thursday and ends with the gold-medal game Jan. 5. Seven U.S. players (each previously selected in the NHL Draft) who played at least one game at the 2024 WJC return: forwards Ryan Leonard (Washington Capitals), Gabe Perreault (New York Rangers), Oliver Moore (Chicago Blackhawks) and Danny Nelson (New York Islanders), defensemen Zeev Buium (Minnesota Wild) and Drew Fortescue (New York Rangers) and goaltender Trey Augustine (Detroit Red Wings). Among the top prospects for the 2025 NHL Draft taking part are U.S. forward James Hagens, Canada forward Porter Martone, Canada defenseman Matthew Schaefer and Sweden forward Victor Eklund.

Post-Christmas returns

Tomas Hertl will be among those making their initial visits to their former NHL homes when the forward faces the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center on Friday (10:30 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, NBCSCA) for the first time since they traded him to the Vegas Golden Knights on March 8. The 31-year-old forward played his first 11 NHL seasons for the Sharks. New Jersey Devils coach Sheldon Keefe will go back to Scotiabank Arena on Jan. 16 to face the Toronto Maple Leafs, who he coached the previous five seasons. On the same night, Washington Capitals defenseman Jakob Chychrun will return to Canadian Tire Centre, where he played the previous two seasons with the Ottawa Senators. It will be Capitals forward Andrew Mangiapane's turn on Jan. 28, when he goes back to Scotiabank Saddledome, where he played his first seven NHL seasons with the Calgary Flames. Toronto defenseman Chris Tanev will be back in Calgary, where he played four seasons, on Feb. 4.

Ovechkin resumes Gretzky record chase

Alex Ovechkin is almost ready to resume his pursuit of Wayne Gretzky's NHL record of 894 goals. The Capitals forward pulled within 27 goals of breaking it with 15 in his first 18 games this season, increasing his career total to 868 in 20 NHL seasons, before he fractured his left fibula against the Utah Hockey Club on Nov. 18. The 39-year-old returned to practice last week and could play in the Capitals' first game after the break, against the Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; CBC, SNE, SNO, SNP, NHLN, MNMT2). Ovechkin has 24 goals in 29 career games in Toronto, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him pick up where he left off before he was injured.