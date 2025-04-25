NHL Green essay: Outdoor rinks at risk despite cold winter of 2024-25

RinkWatch data shows that the number of winter days cold enough to build ODRs is shrinking, especially in eastern North America, where winter temperatures generally are milder than in the west. When a moderately cold winter like 2024-25 comes along, we perceive it as being exceptional, even though it is merely average in the historical sense. This is something known as “recency bias,” a tendency for people to better recall (and place more importance on) recent events than less recent ones. It presents a challenge for scientists trying to explain climate change and global warming to the public. When scientists describe how the last decade was the hottest on record, people may be tempted to shrug and say, “If the world is getting hotter, why was it so cold this winter (or why was the skating so good)?” But the reality is that winters with temperatures cold enough for good outdoor skating are becoming fewer and farther between. The great skating we had this past winter is a reminder of what we stand to lose if we fail to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

What would the loss of outdoor skating mean for the sport of hockey? According to former NHL player and now NHL executive Kevin Westgarth, “Outdoor rinks aren’t just places to play hockey -- they are where our love of the game is born, where we deepen friendships with frozen toes, and make memories we hope to share with the next generation. Losing the frozen ponds, losing playing under the open skies would mean losing the purest form of our sport, the very heart of what makes hockey so special.”

Kelly Paton, Laurier’s women’s hockey coach and Ontario University Athletics coach of the year explains that outdoor rinks, “… provide unique environments where creativity thrives. The less predictable conditions, uneven ice and varying rink sizes force players to adapt and think on their feet, encouraging them to explore new techniques and strategies. This freedom has a positive effect on their decision-making skills and allows them to develop a more creative approach to the game. It gives players space to improvise and experiment, and they develop a deeper understanding of the game, improving both their individual skill and overall hockey IQ."