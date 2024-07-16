Silovs signs 2-year contract with Canucks

Goalie played 10 playoff games last season, was restricted free agent

arturs-silovs-free-agent

© Derek Cain/Getty Images




Arturs Silovssigned a two-year contract with the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday. Financial terms were not disclosed.

The 23-year-old goalie was 3-0-1 with a 2.47 goals-against average and .881 save percentage in four regular-season games for the Vancouver Canucks last season and 5-5 with a 2.91 GAA and .898 save percentage in 10 Stanley Cup Playoff games, getting playing time with injuries to Thatcher Demko and Casey DeSmith.

"Arturs helped us out a lot when called upon last year as he continues to grow and develop as a goalie," Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin said. "We expect him to come into training camp and battle for a full-time position with the big club. Our group will continue to work with him to help sharpen his skills and provide him with all the tools necessary to take another step forward in his young career."

Selected by Vancouver in the sixth round (No. 156) of the 2019 NHL Draft, Silovs is 6-2-1 with a 2.62 GAA and .898 save percentage in nine NHL starts.

