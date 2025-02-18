Possible Quinn Hughes addition, Makar return bring more intrigue to 4 Nations final

Makar was able to analyze an emotional game from a detached perspective.

“The U.S. is such a skilled team,” Makar said. “In that game especially, they supported each other so well on the ice and then kind of broke us down in the neutral zone and then were able to get odd-man rushes a couple times. Those are just little things that we’ve got to maybe clean up.”

Makar certainly could help them do that.

“He’s always in the right spot,” Canada forward Anthony Cirelli said. “He’s always on top of guys. He’s always defending well. I think he’s huge just breaking out the puck. You see him wheel around the net and he’s up the ice. He can do it himself. I think that’s huge when you spend less time in our zone.”

Makar played 23:57, more than any other Canada skater, in a 5-3 win against Finland here Monday. He tied for the team lead with four blocked shots and was one off the team lead with four shots on goal.

He should be good to go for the championship game.

“I thought he was great last night and don’t see any reason why he wouldn’t play Thursday,” Cooper said.

Hughes was one of the first six players named to the United States roster and he’s tied for second among NHL defensemen with 59 points (14 goals, 45 assists) in 47 games for the Vancouver Canucks. He leads the League at his position in points per game (1.26); Makar (1.11) is second.

But Hughes missed the Canucks’ final four games before the tournament with an injury and was replaced by defenseman Jake Sanderson on Feb. 9. Sanderson got to play in the United States’ 2-1 loss to Sweden here Monday when defenseman Charlie McAvoy sat out with an injury.

The Boston Bruins announced Tuesday that McAvoy was admitted to Massachusetts General Hospital on Monday to have testing and will not play the championship game, and then U.S. coach Mike Sullivan dropped this tantalizing tidbit.

“Quinn Hughes is coming,” Sullivan said.

Does that mean he’s playing? Would he be coming to Boston if he weren’t?

The United States would need another defensemen to be ill or injured to put Hughes back on the roster and in the lineup, but who knows if someone else is dealing with something? We might get a better idea when the Americans practice Wednesday.

“Right now, we’re just taking each day as it comes,” Sullivan said. “We’re going to take it one day at a time. We’ll see what potential options might be available for us for the championship game, and then we’ll make decisions accordingly from there.”

Hughes would be a huge addition.

“I mean, he’s a great player, obviously, having an amazing season,” Canada defenseman Josh Morrissey said. “I’m sure all the fine details will get ironed out, but yeah, he’s a decent player. If he does play, it throws a wrinkle into things. We’ll have to prepare for that.”