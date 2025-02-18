Possible Quinn Hughes addition, Makar return bring more intrigue to 4 Nations final

BOSTON -- How can Canada and the United States possibly play at a higher level than they did Saturday?
Add one of the best defensemen in the NHL.
Maybe two.
Canada didn’t have Cale Makar for the United States’ epic 3-1 win at Bell Centre in Montreal on Saturday. The United States didn’t have Quinn Hughes, either.
But Makar will play in the 4 Nations Face-Off championship game at TD Garden on Thursday (8 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, Disney+, SN, TVAS), and Hughes is headed to Boston, though it remains to be seen if he will play too.
“That’s probably good for the game,” Canada coach Jon Cooper said. “No doubt about that.”
Makar won the Norris Trophy in 2021-22 when the Professional Hockey Writers Association voted him the NHL’s best defenseman. He was runner-up in 2020-21 and third in 2022-23 and 2023-24.
Hughes won the Norris last season.
“I don’t know if you get any better than those two guys,” Cooper said.
Makar was one of the first six players named to the Canada roster for the tournament June 28, and he leads NHL defensemen in scoring this season with 63 points (22 goals, 41 assists) in 57 games for the Colorado Avalanche.
He played 28:06, more than any other skater, in Canada’s 4-3 overtime win against Sweden in Montreal on Wednesday. He led Canada with two takeaways and tied for the team lead with three blocked shots.
He sat out with an illness Saturday.
Because the Canadians already had lost defenseman Shea Theodore to injury, they were allowed to add defenseman Thomas Harley to the roster and put him in the lineup so they wouldn’t have to play short.