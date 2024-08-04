3 questions facing Calgary Flames

1. Can Wolf take over as the No. 1 goalie?

Dustin Wolf was considered the goalie of the future for Calgary as long as Jacob Markstrom was on the roster. However, with Markstrom traded to the New Jersey Devils on June 19, the time has come for Wolf to show he can replicate the success he had in the AHL at the NHL level. He was named the best goalie in the AHL in 2022 and 2023 and was the league MVP in 2023. He played 17 games (15 starts) for Calgary last season and went 7-7-1 with a 3.16 goals-against average and .893 save percentage.

The 23-year-old likely will have to put up better numbers this season to be the No. 1 goalie. He’ll have a younger defenseman group in front of him after Nikita Zadorov, Chris Tanev and Noah Hanifin were traded last season.

Wolf will be competing for playing time with Dan Vladar and Devin Cooley. Vladar, who will turn 27 on Aug. 20, was Markstrom’s backup last season, when he went 8-9-2 with a 3.62 goals-against average and .882 save percentage in 20 games (19 starts). The Flames signed Cooley, 27, to a two-year contract July 1 after he was 2-3-1 with a 4.98 GAA and .870 save percentage in six games for the San Jose Sharks last season, his first in the NHL.

“I think if I’m a young goalie now, one of these three guys, nobody is going to work harder in the summer than these three guys,” Conroy said. “They all want to think, ‘That’s my job,’ and that’s what we want. We want to bring in that competition. We’re not giving it to anybody, but we expect them to come in and someone to take it.”