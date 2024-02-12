Hertl to have knee surgery, out weeks for Sharks

Tomas Hertl will miss several weeks after deciding to have surgery to clean out loose cartilage in his left knee, the San Jose Sharks announced Monday.

The 30-year-old center leads the Sharks with 34 points (15 goals, 19 assists) in 48 games this season and represented them at 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend in Toronto from Feb. 1-3.

“The exact timetable is still to be determined based on the findings of the procedure and his rehabilitation,” San Jose general manager Mike Grier said. “We will monitor his progress during the rehab process and provide an update on his status at a later date.

“Due to the nature of his injury, the Sharks were completely comfortable with Tomas’ decision to participate in the All-Star Weekend, and we respect his decision to have this procedure done now.”

Hertl last played for San Jose (14-32-5) on Jan. 27, a 5-2 loss to the Buffalo Sabres. He was held without a point but had four points (two goals, two assists) over the previous three games.

“I have been experiencing soreness in my left knee on and off this season,” Hertl said. “After speaking with doctors and our medical staff earlier this year, it was clear that the injury was not going to get any worse and I could continue to play through it, including attending the NHL All-Star Weekend in Toronto. After returning from Toronto and having additional conversations with my family and our team medical staff over the last week, I made the decision to have this procedure done now so that I can return to 100 percent as soon as possible.

“I look forward to returning to the ice and getting back with my teammates as soon as I can.”