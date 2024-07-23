Hayes out to prove he still 'can produce in this league' with Penguins

Kevin Hayes said he has something to prove with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The forward had an NHL career-low 29 points (13 goals, 16 assists) in 79 games with the St. Louis Blues last season. That came one season after he played in the 2023 NHL All-Star Game with the Philadelphia Flyers but had seven points (one goal, six assists) in his final 28 games.

Philadelphia traded Hayes to St. Louis on June 28, 2023, for a sixth-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft. The Blues traded him, along with a second-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, to the Penguins for future considerations on June 29.

Hayes said the past two seasons haven't dented his confidence. In Pittsburgh, he plans to display just that.

"I still think I can produce in this league," he said. "I want to show that to my teammates and the coaching staff."

Hayes has two seasons remaining on the seven-year, $50 million contract ($7.14 million average annual value) he signed with the Flyers on June 18. 2019. Philadelphia is retaining 50 percent of his salary from the trade to St. Louis.

Penguins general manager Kyle Dubas has said the expectation is for Hayes to start the season at center. Hayes also is experienced at wing and said he doesn't expect to have a true idea of his fit until closer to training camp in September.

No matter where he lands, the 32-year-old wants to make the most of it.

"In order to kind of get back to where I think I should be in this league, just building the right relationship with the coach, gaining trust in the coach and being able to play in all situations," Hayes said. "I think the style of play that I have, I kind of am a pass-first player. I kind of want to switch into maybe having a little more of a shooting mentality.

"I try to make the players that I play with a little bit better around me. I think the opportunity in Pittsburgh will allow that."

Entering his 11th NHL season, Hayes has 415 points (168 goals, 247 assists) in 713 games with the New York Rangers, Winnipeg Jets, Flyers and Blues. He has two 20-goal seasons, scoring 25 for New York in 2017-18 and 23 for Philadelphia in 2019-20.

But two teams have moved on from him in the past two seasons.

"In Philly, I signed a seven-year deal there. I had one bad year with injuries (2021-22)," Hayes said. "I don't think the coach [John Tortorella] and I saw eye-to-eye my final year in Philly, which is totally fine. And then in St. Louis, I just feel like I never really found the correct role. I don't want to say they're going into a rebuild because I don't think they are, and I know when that was said last year the guys in the locker room didn't really appreciate it. I just didn't really fit into their plan, I guess."

Because of that, Hayes said he feels inspired heading to the Penguins.

"Definitely an ego shot when you go on two teams in two years," he said. "I'm a pretty confident person. I've been in the League for a long time. I've had successful seasons. I know what I need to do to make sure my game works in this league. I think I'll have a good opportunity in Pittsburgh to do that.

"I think instead of it being an ego shot, I'll use it more as motivation to kind of show those two teams I can still play and produce in this league."

Hayes repeatedly said comfort is a high priority and he's confident he'll find it in Pittsburgh.

There's the core three of centers Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin, and defenseman Kris Letang, who have played together since 2007-08 and won the Stanley Cup three times (2009, 2016, 2017). Mike Sullivan has been coach since Dec. 12, 2015.

Hayes also said he's excited to return to playing in the Metropolitan Division after playing there for nine seasons between the Rangers and Flyers.

"It's kind of funny how the two teams that I played for in the Metro are kind of huge rivals with Pittsburgh," Hayes said. "So, there was always kind of a low-key hatred there when you were on these teams. Now it's the complete opposite, where I kind of have that hatred toward the other teams."