Panthers to play Maple Leafs or Senators in 2nd round of Stanley Cup Playoffs

The Florida Panthers will play the Toronto Maple Leafs or the Ottawa Senators in the Eastern Conference Second Round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Panthers advanced by defeating the Tampa Bay Lightning 6-3 in Game 5 of the first round at Amalie Arena on Wednesday. They are the No. 3 seed from the Atlantic Division and would have home-ice advantage in the best-of-7 series against the Senators, the first wild card from the East, but start on the road against the Maple Leafs, the No. 1 seed in the Atlantic.

Toronto leads Ottawa 3-2 with Game 6 at Canadian Tire Centre on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, TBS, MAX).

Sam Reinhart (two goals, four assists) led the Panthers in the first round with six points. Matthew Tkachuk (three goals, two assists), Sam Bennett (three goals, two assists), Eetu Luostarinen (one goal, four assists), Anton Lundell (two goals, three assists) and Aleksander Barkov (one goal, four assists) each had five points. Sergei Bobrovsky went 4-1 with a 2.20 goals-against average, .900 save percentage and one shutout.

The Panthers went 3-1-0 against the Maple Leafs this season, outscoring them 13-7. Bennett (three goals, two assists) and Reinhart (two goals, three assists) had five points each. Carter Verhaeghe (two goals, two assists) and Mackie Samoskevich (one goal, three assists) each had four points. Bobrovsky was 3-1-0 with a 1.77 GAA and .925 save percentage. Vitek Vanecek, acquired in a trade with the San Jose Sharks on March 5, did not face Toronto this season.

John Tavares led the Maple Leafs against the Panthers with three goals and Mitch Marner had three points (two goals, one assist). Anthony Stolarz was 1-2-0 with a 3.06 GAA and .886 save percentage. Joseph Woll allowed two goals on 36 shots in a 3-1 loss April 8.

Florida and Toronto have played once in the playoffs, a five-game win by the Panthers in the 2023 second round.

The Panthers were 1-2-0 against the Senators. Tkachuk had four points (one goal, three assists), Gustav Forsling scored two goals, and Barkov and Bennett each had a goal and an assist. Bobrovsky started all three games, allowing five goals on 78 shots (1.69 GAA, .936 save percentage).

Tim Stutzle (two goals, one assist) and Jake Sanderson (one goal, two assists) led the Senators against the Panthers with three points apiece. Drake Batherson, Shane Pinto and Brady Tkachuk each had a goal and an assist. Linus Ullmark was 1-1-0 with a 2.54 GAA and .937 save percentage, and Anton Forsberg won his only start, making 39 saves in a 3-0 victory April 5.

The Panthers and Senators have never played in the postseason.

Florida, which won the Stanley Cup last season, has won five straight playoff series and eight of nine, advancing to the Stanley Cup Final each of the past two seasons.