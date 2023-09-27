Training Camp Buzz: Pelletier to have shoulder surgery for Flames

Calgary Flames

Jakob Pelletier will have surgery on his left shoulder next week and is out indefinitely.

The 22-year-old forward was injured during the first period of a 5-3 loss to the Seattle Kraken in a preseason game at Scotiabank Saddledome on Monday.

Pelletier was hit into the boards by Kraken forward Marián Studenič at 19:53. Studenic was assessed a five-minute major for boarding and a game misconduct on the play.

"You feel bad for him," Flames forward Mikael Backlund said Monday. "We'll see how it goes. Hopefully he comes back here soon. I feel bad for him. Such a positive energy guy, great teammate, so it's really hard to see him leave the game early on."

Pelletier had one assist and two blocked shots in 7:17 of ice time in his preseason debut. -- Aaron Vickers

Ottawa Senators

Josh Norris wore a regular practice jersey Wednesday for the first time since training camp began.

Despite being a full participant in practice, coach D.J. Smith said the forward is still “not officially cleared for contact.”

Norris, who hasn’t played a regular-season game since re-injuring his shoulder Jan. 21, “tweaked something” in his shoulder two weeks ago. He is expected to play multiple preseason games, but the Senators still don't know which ones.

"Today's practice will have a lot to do with that,” Smith said. “We'll see how he feels. We're not going to put him in a situation if he isn't 100 percent mentally there and the doctors haven't cleared him to play in that game. He's really close. So, he's going to play in a couple exhibition games for sure. Is it Friday? I don't know. Is it out east? (Sunday) We'll see. I think today's practice and tomorrow's practice will dictate a lot of that."

The 24-year-old has missed 90 games the past two seasons due to shoulder injuries. -- Callum Fraser

St. Louis Blues

Justin Faulk is expected to be back on the ice Thursday after the defenseman sustained a lower-body injury in the second period of a 3-2 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday.

Faulk, who played 16:04, crashed into the back boards late in the second and did not return for the third period. He did not practice on Wednesday.

Kasperi Kapanen also did not practice after missing the game Tuesday with an upper-body injury, but coach Craig Berube said the forward is also expected to return to the ice Thursday.

Forward Jordan Kyrou (lower body) and forward Isaac Ratcliffe (upper body) also did not practice Wednesday. Ratcliffe, who scored Tuesday and is in camp on a professional tryout, will miss time.

"Ratcliffe's out right now,” Berube said. “I like his size, I think he's shown us something in camp here. I thought he had a good game last night. I thought he was using his big body. There were some good things there." -- Lou Korac

Washington Capitals

Ivan Miroshnichenko will play in his first NHL preseason game on a line with Alex Ovechkin and Nicklas Backstrom when the Capitals host the Detroit Red Wings at Capital One Arena on Thursday (7 p.m. ET: NHLN, MNMT).

“We ultimately want to give him an opportunity to play with some veteran players that can help him through a game, that are very, very intelligent, that have been through this thousands of times and set him up for success,” Capitals coach Spencer Carbery said. “That’s what we’re trying to do as coaches and make him feel as comfortable as possible and, hopefully, he can show what he’s capable of tomorrow night.”

The No. 20 pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, Miroshnichenko is attending his first NHL training camp. The 19-year-old is cancer free after being diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma in February 2022.

A right-handed shot who normally plays left wing, Miroshnichenko will play right wing with Ovechkin on the left side and Backstrom at center.

“When we looked at that, it wasn’t ideal because he’s played a ton of left wing, but I feel like the overbearing of playing him with ‘O’ [Ovechkin] and giving him that comfortability, a countryman, someone that can help him through a game, I felt like that overrided putting him on the left side,” Carbery said.

Andrew Cristall, an 18-year-old forward who was selected in the second round (No. 40) of the 2023 NHL Draft, also will play in his first NHL preseason game. -- Tom Gulitti