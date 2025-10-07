NHL Status Report: Blackwood to miss Avalanche season opener

Welcome to the NHL Status Report. Here is the latest lineup/injury news around the NHL.

Colorado Avalanche

Mackenzie Blackwood did not travel with the Avalanche for their season opener at the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday (10:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN1, TVAS). The goalie is dealing with an offseason injury and is week to week. ... Samuel Girard will be in the lineup Tuesday; the defenseman was dealing with an injury sustained during the offseason but is healthy enough to play.

New York Rangers

J.T. Miller and Artemi Panarin practiced Monday and will play for New York in its season opener against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday (8 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN1, TVAS). Miller, a forward and the new Rangers captain, sustained a lower-body injury during practice on Sept. 29 and was day to day. Panarin, a forward, had been dealing with an upper-body injury. ... Conor Sheary signed a one-year contract Monday after attending training camp on a professional tryout agreement.

St. Louis Blues

Oskar Sundqvist is week to week because of a lower-body injury, the Blues announced Tuesday. The forward was injured during practice Sunday and needed help leaving the ice. St. Louis plays its season opener at home Thursday against the Minnesota Wild (8 p.m. ET; FDSNWIX, FDSNNO, FDSNMW). ... Milan Lucic, who joined St. Louis for training camp on a professional tryout agreement, will remain with the team while rehabbing an undisclosed injury. "He got banged up in the last couple [of preseason] games," general manager Doug Armstrong said. "We're going to rehab him here, get him back up health-wise to 100 percent and likely reconnect on an in-season PTO to get him up and running and see where he's at then."

Buffalo Sabres

Owen Power (undisclosed) returned to practice in a noncontact jersey Tuesday, and Sabres coach Lindy Ruff is "cautiously optimistic" the defenseman will be available for their season opener against the Rangers on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; MSG-B, MSG). Power, the No. 1 pick at the 2021 NHL Draft, “strained something” during practice on Sept. 29. ... Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (lower body) has been ruled out for Thursday. Buffalo's No. 1 goalie did not come out for the second period of a 5-3 loss to Pittsburgh on Oct. 1, but Ruff said the injury was not the same as the lower-body injury Luukkonen dealt with earlier in training camp. … Zach Benson (undisclosed) was back on the ice Monday and is expected to play Thursday; the forward had not practiced since Sept. 30. … Mattias Samuelsson (upper body) practiced in a regular jersey Tuesday. The defenseman was labeled week to week after reaggravating an injury on Sept. 26, but Ruff said Monday he was "definitely a possibility" to play Thursday. ... Ruff said goalie Alexandar Georgiev will be placed on waivers with Colten Ellis making the Sabres roster.